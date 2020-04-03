The Chloé and Maud Foundation Makes History with 1st Global Online Tap Festival

The 12th Annual D.C. Tap Festival Successfully Goes Virtual

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Chloé and Maud Foundation presented the 1st Global Online Tap Festival on Monday, March 30th after quickly adjusting their plans in the wake of worldwide COVID-19 cancellations and quarantine. The 12th Annual International D.C. Tap Festival brought renowned tap stars and over 1K aficionados from around the world and across the U.S. to the Chloe and Maud Foundation ’s new online platform for six hours of replayable, online classes, industry and history discussions plus a dynamic concert hosted by Emmy nominated choreographer Chloe Arnold and her sister, world renowned tap dancer Maud Arnold, celebrating the classic art of tap dance, reinvigorated with a cutting edge style that is reaching millions of dancers worldwide through their viral presence.“To see young children dancing in their homes with smiles on their faces, and enthusiasm to be a part of our event is so rewarding, but we recognize that not everyone has access to dance” said Producer Maud Arnold. “We wanted to create a movement where dancers share the responsibility of lifting up one another, with a buy one, donate one model. We are now able to continue to offer our programming with need based scholarships to young people around the globe. The impact is major, bringing hope to those who right now need it most.”The interactive All-Star Concert “TAP INTO LIFE” featured electrifying evening of tap dance and live jazz performances by: MacArthur ‘Genius’ Award recipient Michelle Dorrance, Broadway stars, Grammy Award winning musician Ben Williams, Lady Dianne Walker, Viral Tap Stars - Syncopated Ladies, Producers Chloé and Maud Arnold, dancers from LaLa Land, TV, and abroad.“In a time where hope and togetherness is much needed, we are excited to Tap into Unity, by bringing together some of today’s greatest tap stars with kids around the world, to spend a day uplifted with dance” said Chloe Arnold. “It’s amazing because we know that dance brings joy, that tap dance heals, and we are excited to lead this movement!”To learn more about the D.C. Tap Fest please visit http://www.dctapfest.com/ About Chloe and Maud Arnold:Chloé and Maud Arnold are a sister dancing, choreographing, and producing duo. Both Internationally recognized tap dancers and graduates of Columbia University in Film, Emmy Award Nominated Chloe, and Maud Arnold are creating opportunities to elevate and celebrate the art of tap dancing through Film, TV, and live events. Their work has taken them worldwide, to over 30 countries. They are the creators of The Syncopated Ladies, a Female Tap Dance Band based in Los Angeles, CA. Their fierce footwork and feminine style have attracted audiences around the globe with their cutting edge viral videos, including a "Tap Formation" video that Beyonce herself endorsed on both beyonce.com and with a live performance in London. Whoopi Goldberg calls their Prince tribute "Brilliant", Shonda Rhimes calls them "amazing", and in 2016 alone, they amassed 50 million views online and on television. Check out their latest James Corden Crosswalk Musical Aladdin with Will Smith. Choreographed by Chloe Arnold, and feat. Maud Arnold & the Syncopated Ladies.About DC Tap Festival:The 12th Annual DC Tap Festival was founded by native Washingtonians Chloé and Maud Arnold. The mission of the festival is to inspire and unite the global Tap community and heighten respect and increase awareness and appreciation of the American Art form, Tap Dance. Chloé & Maud Productions welcome all people, regardless of social or economic status, age, gender, artistic or cultural background to join us in the creation of a haven for the creative and artistic process, growth, and achievement. Since its inception, the Chloé & Maud Foundation has provided hundreds of dancers ages 6-22 from around the world with full scholarships to the Annual DC Tap Festival.



