Heart Alchemy Yoga launches Quarantine Yoga for Yoga at Home series

Heart Alchemy Yoga kicks off the launch of it’s Yoga at Home Quarantine Yoga workout series.

We feel uniquely suited to have this outlet on YouTube so we can provide continuity for those millions of yoga practitioners who are now without a studio or place to practice” — Michelle Goldstein

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Last week Heart Alchemy Yoga kicked off the launch of it’s Yoga at Home Quarantine Yoga workout series for the tens of millions of people around the world now confined to their homes during the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The current global Corona Virus Pandemic has forced America and much of the world to drastically uproot their lives, ordering huge populations to shelter-in-place and closing millions of small businesses. Particularly hard hit are yoga studios and gyms where over 30,000,000 Americans and 100 million people worldwide practice yoga every week.

Heart Alchemy, one of the fastest growing yoga channels on YouTube has stepped up to the occasion, providing free full yoga classes designed for at home yoga practice, providing high quality, authentic and spirited power yoga and vinyasa flows to those millions upon millions of yogis and yoginis now stranded at home.

Michelle Goldstein, co-founder of Heart Alchemy yoga had this to say: “We feel uniquely suited to have this outlet on YouTube so we can provide continuity for those millions of yoga practitioners who are now without a studio or place to practice, through our at home quarantine yoga series”.

The quarantine yoga at home video series can be found here: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZj-QAvHbG7OmCIbfGkvW5PvdIGUb5HRk and will be updated with a new full yoga class each Wednesday throughout the course of the Pandemic.

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 300 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

