IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, CHOICELUNCH PARTNERS WITH ROMA BAKERY TO PROVIDE CONTACTLESS DRIVE-THRU GROCERY IN SAN JOSE
Choicelunch founders partner with Roma Bakery in San Jose to provide a contactless drive-thru grocery store service in San Jose for those in shelter in place.SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 3, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WHAT:
Interview Choicelunch founders Justin Gagnon, Keith Cosby, Ryan Mariotti and President of Roma Bakery Steven Pera about their unique overnight business to provide contactless drive-through pickup grocery service to San Jose, CA, during the COVID-19 crisis.
DATE:
April 3, 2020
TIME:
11AM
WHERE:
Choicelunch Kitchen
1615 Remuda Lane
San Jose, CA 95112
Social Distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.
For information about Choicelunch and ordering groceries, visit https://pantry.choicelunch.com/.
For more information about the history of the founders, visit https://www.choicelunch.com/our-story/
CONTACT:
Terry Downing, PRxDigital
(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com
Terry Downing
PRxDigital
+1 (408) 838-0962
email us here
