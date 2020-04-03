IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19, CHOICELUNCH PARTNERS WITH ROMA BAKERY TO PROVIDE CONTACTLESS DRIVE-THRU GROCERY IN SAN JOSE

Choicelunch founders partner with Roma Bakery in San Jose to provide a contactless drive-thru grocery store service in San Jose for those in shelter in place.

SAN JOSE, CA, USA, April 3, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WHAT:Interview Choicelunch founders Justin Gagnon, Keith Cosby, Ryan Mariotti and President of Roma Bakery Steven Pera about their unique overnight business to provide contactless drive-through pickup grocery service to San Jose, CA, during the COVID-19 crisis.DATE:April 3, 2020TIME:11AMWHERE:Choicelunch Kitchen1615 Remuda LaneSan Jose, CA 95112Social Distancing and COVID-19 safety measures will be in place.For information about Choicelunch and ordering groceries, visit https://pantry.choicelunch.com/ For more information about the history of the founders, visit https://www.choicelunch.com/our-story/ CONTACT:Terry Downing, PRxDigital(408) 838-0962 | terry_downing@prxdigital.com



