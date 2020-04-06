California's Nina M. Riley, Esq. “The People’s Attorney” Offers Emergency Motions for Compassionate Release of Inmates

California Attorney and Human Rights Activist Nina M. Riley founded AAA Legal Solutions and established JailHop.com to provide compassionate release assistance to incarcerated people who qualify under the President's Executive Order.

A Network of Lawyers, Spearheaded by Nina Riley, Launch AAA Law Solutions, Inc., a Virtual Legal Office, to Address the Spread of COVID-19 in the Prison System

I spearheaded AAA Law Solutions, Inc. to procure the compassionate release of California inmates to flatten the curve of COVID-19. Lawyers from across the nation can join us to address other states.” — Nina M. Riley, Esq., a California-based attorney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 6, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It is no secret that the prison system is overcrowded across America. Recent reports state that there are 2.3 million people incarcerated in the United States. The close quarters does not allow the CDC mandated 6-foot distancing, which creates a breeding ground for the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) to the prison staff and inmates. Constant and consistent hand washing is also a challenge as most of the incarcerated population are denied adequate soap and effective cleaning supplies. Alcohol-based hand sanitizer is prohibited since it is considered contraband.

"In response to President Trump's Executive Order to protect those in the prison systems from the spread of COVID-19, I spearheaded AAA Law Solutions, Inc. to procure the compassionate release of California inmates to flatten the curve," said Nina M. Riley, Esq., a California-based attorney who is known as the "People's Attorney," because of her human rights work across the nation. Lawyers from across the nation are encouraged to join forces with AAA Law Solutions to handle all requests from different states.

"AAA Law Solutions was established because we value every human being’s life," said Riley. "We are here because we want to make a difference in the community by providing a network of attorneys who are experts in the legal field and available at a low cost."

The United States Department of Justice latest statistics states that California has 114 jails in 58 counties. According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Division of Correctional Policy Research and Internal Oversight Office of Research report dated April 1, 2020, the CDCR population is 122,000.

As stated in the President's order, he urged jails and prisons to reduce their prisoner populations by granting immediate release to inmates that are either elderly, at high risk due to underlying health issues, serving a sentence for non-violent crimes, or those that are either nearing the final six months of a sentence or nearing release on probation or parole.

California Chief Justice and Chair of the Judicial Council Tani Cantil-Sakauye directed judges to dramatically expand technology to remotely conduct court proceedings and extend the time for arraignments and trials to be heard.

“I’ve received no assurances that jails in California are practicing social distancing, either when inmates are in custody or when being transported to courthouses and courtrooms themselves ill-equipped to practice physical distancing,” said Cantil-Sakauye.

According to a report by CBS 13 in Sacramento, California Governor Gavin Newsom said, “I have no interest — and I want to make this crystal clear — in releasing violent criminals from our system. And I won’t use a crisis as an excuse to create another crisis.” However, advocates are urging Newsom to free medically fragile adults, those over age 60, and inmates scheduled to be paroled through next year to allow social distancing.

"While President Trump's order is in effect, prison wardens and administrators have pointed out, they are unable to release prisoners without a judicial order," said Riley. "Due to concerns over the spread of COVID-19, our law firm has successfully transitioned to the online environment, which enables clients to speak to our attorneys and law clerks by phone and through videoconferencing systems to get cases filed and processed without the necessity of traveling to our office."

Riley stated, "Attorneys are anticipating filing emergency ex-parte motions for release at all courts that permit electronic filing and remote appearances. A quick intake form can be filled out on behalf of the incarcerated individual, a video meeting is held with the client wherever the service is available and the filing can be made immediately, sometimes within 48 hours." The AAA Law Solutions provides free consultation with no obligation.

“This is a time of crisis for all people including those who are incarcerated," said Riley. “There is no reason why we need to allow our prison and jail populations to become victims. People who have served their time, or are serving for non-violent offenses, and certainly those who are nearing release should absolutely not be held any longer. We are grateful for the swift response and support of California’s Chief Justice Cantil-Sakauye. We applaud the courts that are doing everything to ensure our safety. Now, we intend to do our part for the safety of the incarcerated population and the prison administration.”

Leaving prison can be a very difficult journey and cause some concern in the community; therefore, Riley and her legal team have partnered with re-entry and transitional housing programs to offer counseling, short-term housing, job training, food assistance, chronic health treatment, spiritual and therapeutic resources. "Additionally, we urge that the released incarcerated population should automatically be screened for COVID-19," said Riley.

"We want all the men and women to succeed and referring them to organizations that support the "second chance" philosophy is essential for their smooth transition and will reduce recidivism," said Riley. Any organizations, local or across the nation, that can help with their transition, please contact AAA Law Solutions to be included on the referral list.

Visit the website www.JailHop.com or www.JailFreePassCovid19.com or call (888) 576-1112 to file a motion or connect with one of the attorneys.



About AAA Law Solutions, Inc.

As a virtual law solution located in Los Angeles, California, the bi-lingual law firm has the infrastructure to provide virtual services to clients who are unable to commute to the office as a result of COVID-19. Clients can communicate with law clerks and attorneys via videoconferencing and phone calls. The team will share documents with clients during videoconferencing so that everyone is on the same page with the law clerks and attorneys.

For the duration of the case, clients will have access to the portal to communicate with the attorneys and law clerks, check case status along with the notes that the law clerks will write regularly so that everyone is in the loop. Clients can exchange documents with the law clerks and the team can e-file cases to the respective courthouse.

To learn more about AAA Law Solutions and to interview Riley, contact Platinum Star Public Relations at info@platinumstarpr.com or 213-276-7827.



