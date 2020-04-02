ShowStoppers launches online press events with products, services to stay healthy, connected as COVID-19 changes world

AUSTIN, TX, USA, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ShowStoppers launches online broadcast press events

With tools, products & services from five tech companies

For staying healthy and connected as COVID-19 changes the world

ShowStoppers® today launched an online broadcast edition of the in-person press events it organizes at CES, IFA, Mobile World Congress, CEATEC, NAB Show and other tradeshows around the world.

The pilot edition of “ShowStoppers TV” featured five technology companies with tools, products and services for staying healthy and connected as COVID-19 changes everything.

“We know how challenging it is now to do business, to make a difference,” said Dave Leon, partner, ShowStoppers. “We believe ShowStoppers TV builds on our extensive event production experience to create showcase events on the digital screen that help multiple companies connect with journalists in order to launch new products and services that cope with today’s new realities.”

More than 50 journalists and columnists attended the one-hour pilot broadcast, organized as a virtual press conference. Each company presented for five to ten minutes, with questions moderated by Ed Baig, former tech columnist for USA Today. At the end of the broadcast, each company hosted a “breakout” electronic conference to continue the conversation with specific questions from journalists.

The presenting companies included:

• CarePredict – Ft. Lauderdale, FL. – which announced an AI-powered contact-tracing toolset to stop the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes and senior living facilities.

• The Internet of Things Consortium – New York City – which announced that member partners will prioritize and drive the development of devices, platforms and services for connected health, wellness and wearables for every level of care – from preventive to emergency.

• MaxPro – Detroit, MI. – which demonstrated compact fitness units equivalent to a gym full of machines for users with cabin fever who can’t make trips to gyms, parks or beaches while in lockdown.

• Numa – Oakland, CA. – which announced it will help Main Street businesses stay responsive to customers during the Coronavirus Crisis by making its AI-powered virtual receptionist and concierge answering service free for at least two months.

• Terawatt – an online service that connects adult students to talented career coaches -- which announced it will offer career-coaching classes at steep discounts – with some free classes – as huge changes tear through job markets.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia; ShowStoppers TV is a new online broadcast edition of the in-person events. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote their brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers produces official press events at CES, CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

To sign up to meet the press at ShowStoppers press events online at ShowStoppers TV and in-person around the world, contact Dave Leon, +1 845 638 3527; or Lauren Merel, +1 908-692-6068, or Jennifer Hall, +44 7923378991.



