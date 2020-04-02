Why You Shouldn’t Be Afraid When Your Local Hospital Sets Up Emergency Tents

Here is a hospital that is using an emergency tent during the COVID-19 outbreak.

A brief explanation of why hospitals are starting to use emergency tents during the COVID-19 crisis.

We want to help the greater NJ area in getting through these hard times COVID-19 has us in.” — L&A Tents

HAMILTON, NJ, US, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- You may have noticed recently that hospitals and other medical centers are putting up tents. Seeing those tents go up, medical professionals in protective fear and serious signs can be a scary sight. Perhaps your thinking “the situation is worse than I thought” or “what am I supposed to do if I need medical attention?” or even “what if I need to get tested? Where do I go?”. Being nervous is perfectly normal, but you don’t need to be scared when you see hospital tents. They are being rented and installed to help keep people safe and manage COVID-19 in the best way possible.



So what is the purpose of the emergency tents?



There are two types of goals for emergency tents, depending on what the hospital needs to manage the COVID-19 outbreak. There are tents that are meant specifically for testing and tents meant for emergency response treatment. Both of them aim to increase the capacity of those who can be treated while also minimizing the risk of speaking the virus in the hospital. Every hospital may plan their tents differently, depending on how their unique situation has to be handled.

Trust that the hospitals and medical professionals know what their doing, this isn’t the first time tents have had to be used during an outbreak. In fact, it is a very common practice and has been done throughout history. It looks scary, especially since many of us can’t remember a time that hospitals have had to use tents in our lifetime before this. Be assured that it is a safe and practical course of action that is being used to help everyone be safe.

These tents are also not like one you’d use for camping. They are built sturdy, spaciously and with amenities like heating, AC, beds and water access. Think of these tents more like a pop-up building! It is a great alternative than having everyone, with COVID-19 or not, flood into the same ER. This not only would overwhelm the hospital but also increase the spread of the virus.



So what happens at testing tents?



Testing tents are built to make the COVID-19 testing quicker, safer and more efficient. A lot of people may need to be tested and if they are positive it is ideal that they had little chance to give it to someone else. This process would easily overwhelm any medical center and it would be potentially dangerous.



What is the testing process?



The process starts at home, over the phone with a doctor. They will do the preliminary screening and decide if you should get tested. If you need to get tested or not, it is important to follow their directions carefully. If you need testing they will tell you where you can do so. You’ll drive there and a medical professional will check you in. They’ll escort you from your car to, possibly the testing tent, or other testing facilities. They will check your vitals, ask some questions and then do a nasal swab. It is uncomfortable but not painful. From there they will direct you on what to do next. If you don’t need urgent treatment then they’ll most likely give you instructions on how to quarantine at home.



So what happens at Emergency Response Tents?



These tents might be used if the hospital has a large number of cases to handle - major cities are more likely to need these than rural areas. Hospitals can only hold so many and professionals want to avoid getting someone sick when they are already in less-than-perfect health. So in order to care for more people and keep COVID-19 cases separate from other patients a hospital may choose to put up emergency tents. These tents would be set up to be treatment centers specializing in the virus. Alternatively, these tents might become centers for treating other conditions while still keeping them safe from COVID-19. This set up might be familiar to anyone who many have served in the military and may not have been in an area where they could go to a proper hospital building. Again, it sounds scary but it’s perfectly safe. If you need treatment please be sure to seek it and follow directions carefully so everyone can stay safe.



In conclusion…



Anything becomes less scary once you understand what it is. These emergency medical tents aren’t so scary now that it’s understood why they are there and what they are for. COVID-19 is the same, the more you know about it the less scary it is and the better you can fight back the current outbreak. If you want to learn more about the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has up-to-date information about it. If you’re a medical or emergency service that wants to learn more about getting a tent, there are many tent rental companies ready to lend a hand.

Stay safe everyone! If we all work together we can beat the virus!



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.