TimeControl Time And Project Tracking Enables Remote Work

TimeControl has been empowering workers to work remotely since 2011 when its TimeControl Online Timesheet Subscription Service in the Cloud was first released.

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In 2011 HMS released TimeControl Online, an in-the-cloud timesheet service that could be accessed from anywhere in the world. For organizations that were increasingly having project teams that were not co-located, it became popular quickly. HMS already had extensive experience starting in 1999 delivering a browser-based timesheet system. With the launch of TimeControl Online in 2011, as a subscription service this capability expanded dramatically.

TimeControl is a multi-function timesheet able to be configured with simultaneously support for the needs of activity-based tracking for project management and the stringent timesheet needs for Finance, Payroll, HR and Billing.

The flexibility of TimeControl has been its hallmark since its first release now over 25 years ago. You can extend the abilities of TimeControl with multiple approval methods. We created the term "Matrix Approvals" and both the automated and manual approval methods are extensive. Some other key abilities include:

Flexibility

Flexibility to adapt to multiple departments, offices and working conditions allows TimeControl to be used in different ways by different parts of the organization

Validation Rules

TimeControl Business Validation Rules allows rules to be defined to ensure timesheet data is in compliance before timesheets leave the control of the user. Rules such as “No more than 24 hour in a day” or “No overtime unless there is sufficient regular time” are easily created and managed.

Free TimeControl Mobile App

The Free TimeControl Mobile App enables the update or approve of a TimeControl Online timesheet right on an Android or Apple device and, there's no extra charge for the mobile app. Those using the TimeControl Online subscription service already have everything they need to use the Mobile App right now.

Pre-prepared timesheets

TimeControl Preloaded timesheet lines improve timesheet quality and ease of use by adding task assignments to a person's timesheet and letting users pre-select lines that they know they'd always like to see on their timesheet.

Links to Projectx Management

TimeControl has more links to project management systems than any other timesheet in the industry. This includes bi-direction transfer of data in the background with Microsoft Project, Primavera, BrightWork, JIRA, Deltek EPM, Hard Dollar, SharePoint and PRISM.

Links to ERP/Finance

Links to Finance, Payroll, HR and ERP. TimeControl includes a Links module allowing the creation of integrations to or from popular Finance systems like SAP, Oracle, JD Edwards, Microsoft Dynamics and Payroll systems like ADP and many, many others.

For organizations who must empower remote work, HMS stands ready with the experience and tools to help. Talk to the TimeControl experts at info@hms.ca A free Trial of TimeControl is available at: freetrial.timecontrol.com.



