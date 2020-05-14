Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Has Endorsed the Lawyers at Karst von Oiste to Assist A Navy Veteran or Person with Lung Cancer in Minnesota to Get Compensated-If they Had Exposure to Asbestos

"If your husband,or friend has lung cancer and you are certain they had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago please have them call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste.” — Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate

MINNEAPOLIS , MINNESOTA , USA, May 14, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We have endorsed to remarkable lawyers at the law firm of Karst von Oiste to assist a Navy Veteran or person with lung cancer in Minnesota with what could be significant compensation-if the person had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy or at work prior to 1982. Most people with lung cancer do not realize the $30 billion dollar-asbestos trust funds were set up for people with lung cancer-who also had significant exposure to asbestos. Even if the person smoked cigarettes the compensation for them could exceed $100,000.

"The law firm of Karst von Oiste is a national law firm focused on representing people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they have been assisting people like this for decades. The lawyers at Karst von Oiste are responsible for over a billion dollars in financial compensation settlement results for people with asbestos exposure lung cancer and mesothelioma and they work overtime for their clients. If your husband, dad or friend has lung cancer and you are certain they had heavy exposure to asbestos decades ago please have them call 800-714-0303 for direct access to the lawyers at Karst von Oiste." www.karstvonoiste.com/

The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate is offering to assist a Navy Veteran or person with asbestos exposure lung cancer in Minnesota to organize the how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos. They call this free service the 'list' and it is this vital information that becomes the foundation for a compensation claim as the would be happy to explain at 800-714-0303. https://Minnesota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

The Minnesota US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate’s free services are available to people with asbestos exposure lung cancer or mesothelioma in Minneapolis, Saint Paul, Rochester, Duluth, Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Plymouth, Saint Cloud or anywhere in Minnesota. https://Minnesota.USNavyLungCancer.Com

High-risk work groups for exposure to asbestos in Minnesota include Veterans of the US Navy, a worker at one of dozens of power plants in Minnesota, factory workers, welders, millwrights, pipefitters, industrial workers, public utility workers, plumbers, electricians, boiler technicians, auto mechanics, machinists, iron ore miners, and construction workers. Typically, the exposure to asbestos occurred in the 1950’s, 1960’s, 1970’s, or 1980’s. www.karstvonoiste.com/

According to the American Cancer Society for nonsmokers who have been exposed to asbestos in their workplace the risk of lung cancer is five times that of unexposed workers. https://www.cdc.gov/cancer/lung/statistics/index.htm.

The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, “If your husband, dad, coworker or neighbor has just been diagnosed with lung cancer and you know they had significant exposure to asbestos in the navy, at a shipyard or while working at a factory, at power plant, public utility, or as a plumber, electrician welder, mechanic or any kind of skilled trades group in any state please have them call us anytime at 800-714-0303. Most people like this never get compensated-even though the asbestos trust funds were set up for them too. We are trying to change this sad fact.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

States with the highest incidence of lung cancer include Kentucky, West Virginia, Maine, Tennessee, Mississippi, Ohio, Indiana, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Alabama, and Delaware. www.karstvonoiste.com/

For more information about asbestos exposure please visit the NIH’s website on this topic: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/substances/asbestos/asbestos-fact-sheet.



