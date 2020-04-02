MyEasyISO wins Crozdesk Quality Choice Award 2020 for Top-Ranked QHSE solutions

We’re humbled and honored to be named a winner of crozdesk’s quality choice award 2020. It’s a testament to our product, services, and world-class customer support that we provide” — Kaushal Sutaria, Senior Manager of Effivity Technology.

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MyEasyISO is a leading Quality, Environment, Health and Safety management software, has been named a winner of the crozdesk quality choice award in Governance, Risk and Compliance (GRC) Platform. Crozdesk is the business software discovery platform and its annual listing identifies software solution providers based on user satisfaction, web presence, and other factors!

As a QHSE solution leader, MyEasyISO received highest analyst score that needs a combination of both quantitative and qualitative data to estimate performance, user satisfaction and maturity of software solutions and compares this to their competitors – all in one simple metric, on a scale of 0-100.

Based on Crozdesk’s scoring algorithm, MyEasyISO earned consistently positive customer reviews and user satisfaction scores that lead to a distinguished rating in key categories such as Document Control, Non-conformance Management, Purchase, Human Resource, Supplier Management, Audits, Employee Management, Quality Records, Risk Management, Complaint management and many others

“We’re humbled and honored to be named a winner of crozdesk’s quality choice award 2020. It’s a testament to our product, services, and world-class customer support that we provide” said Kaushal Sutaria, Senior Manager of Effivity Technology.

MyEasyISO is built on a framework that provides the best in class user interface and chosen as preferred QHSE software across 120+ countries for their specific and unique business needs. This world-class BPM based software offers both on-cloud and on-premises deployment options, making a fuss-free approach to manage ISO standards and helps to stay compliant in an ever-changing regulatory environment.

“We are very proud that MyEasyISO has been ahead of over 100 competitors. This award and many other accolades affirm our commitment to deliver the best in class QHSE solution that improves process excellence and drive continues growth,” said Shanker, Director – Effivity Technology.

MyEasyISO streamlines all the business processes, increase efficiency and achieve higher productivity. It offers powerful platforms to augment and integrates QHSE management and gives you 360-degree visibility of data with its robust analytics and real-time dashboards. Its experienced customer success team ready to help the customers every step of the onboarding and implementation process.

MyEasyISO offers you a free one month trial with no obligations so get yourself a complimentary subscription of MyEasyISO now by visiting www.myeasyiso.com If you have any questions, please, contact us at support@myeasyiso.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.