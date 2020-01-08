Offshore resources organization has gained innovative performance of its integrated management systems through MyEasyISO

We are fortunate to discover MyEasyISO QHSE software and because of this we are able to gain innovative performance of our integrated management system” — Business Development Manager

VALLEY COTTAGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The organization located in Guyana focuses on providing a range of dynamic and versatile services with the aim of meeting International Quality Standards, in order to meet and exceed its customers’ expectations. They offer from customs brokerage to operational ground support for international organizations, manpower supply and associated services, procurement and Real Estate.

Their mission is to be the preferred energy sector partner in delivery of associated services through leading standards of quality and operational excellence. They aspire to become the leader in quality and innovative services for energy sector in Guyana by setting international standards of quality, safety, expertise and fair employment practices, including training and development of its people.

“We are committed to Quality and Safety. We are fortunate to discover MyEasyISO QHSE software and because of this we are able to gain innovative performance of our integrated management system. MyEasyISO QHSE software has all modules to comply with management systems especially the fundamental requirements such as context of organization, risks and opportunity, HSE planning, compliance obligation, waste management, HSE operations and performance evaluation. We are so lucky to have this MyEasyISO, said Business Development Manager.”

HSE operations module includes emergency planning and testing, managing work permits and material safety data sheets, PPE inspection and process, incident/injury/accident reporting. Comprehensive dashboard is designed for each module to enable progress and status-checking. Email notifications are sent real-time so you will never miss a task or deadline.

Waste management module includes air emission, water waste and solid waste profiling and monitoring. It is easy to manage. All you need to do is just select the process for which you are defining, describe existing controls, frequency of monitoring, and composition mapping by identifying acceptable limits. Again, MyEasyISO QHSE software’s comprehensive dashboard will guide you and makes you kept always updated.



About MyEasyISO

MyEasyISO is a customer first-choice Governance – Risk – Compliance software solution that offers powerful platforms to augment Quality, Environment, Health and Safety management systems. It offers flexible deployment models in the cloud or on-premise for several industries such as aviation, construction, oil and gas, chemical, financial services, healthcare, life sciences, energy and utilities, food and beverage, manufacturing and more.

With more than 4000 clients across the world, MyEasyISO is gaining fast popularity in the market and has helped clients across all industries by improving business performance, implementing, certifying and maintaining ISO standards.

To find out more on how our software could benefit you, visit www.myeasyiso.com or email your queries to info@myeasyiso.com.





