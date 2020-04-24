“Shelter in Place” the most fun you can have without leaving your virtual home

Shelter in Place - an open ended sandbox game

UnnamedVR by Paracosma renamed “Shelter in Place” and offered for free to tens of millions on home lock down.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paracosma Inc today announced that it will be giving away free downloads of its virtual reality (VR) game UnnamedVR, which has been renamed “ Shelter in Place ”.“Shelter in Place” is an open-ended sandbox virtual reality game in which users find themselves in a large virtual mansion. Within the mansion, players can explore and enjoy more than 15 rooms containing various mini-games providing hours of entertainment for all interests and ages.You cannot leave the mansion, but you can try to escape from the maze, which reconfigures each time you enter. You can also explore the Adventure Room with zip lines, climbing walls and giant trampolines. You can try the Shooting Gallery or Archery in an Old West Stockade. You can spray paint graffiti in one room or paint in 3D in another. There is a music room, ping pong, and more.“With our Paracosma team members Sheltering in Place and working from home in California, US, Tokyo, Japan and Kathmandu, Nepal, we have experienced first-hand the impacts of Coronavirus lock downs,” says Ken Ehrhart, Founder and CEO of Paracosma. “We hope the gift of UnnamedVR will help other people suffering similar restrictions have some fun passing the time.”With a Mission of “Making the Real World better through Augmented and Virtual Reality” Paracosma’s gift of Shelter in Place/UnnamedVR is part of a broader effort to help those affected by the Coronavirus/Covid19 Pandemic. Paracosma is also offering companies and event organizers free help in establishing custom Worlds to hold company meetings and events remotely in AltspaceVR, Microsoft’s social VR platform.Shelter in Place/UnnamedVR is available in the Oculus Store, Viveport and Steam Stores for Oculus Rift/Rift S, HTC Vive/Vive Pro, Windows Mixed Reality, and Valve Index headsets.Oculus Store: https://www.oculus.com/experiences/rift/2395882980466838/ Viveport: https://www.viveport.com/apps/03e0739d-6546-4fcb-8a73-53a7fd4468f7/Shelter_in_Place/ Steam Store: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1112840/Shelter_in_Place/ About ParacosmaFounded in 2016, Paracosma is an Augmented and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) Service Provider with offices in the US, Japan and Nepal. Paracosma services include application development, 3D content creation, 360 video production, and project implementation across a broad range of AR & VR platforms. Additionally, Paracosma creates its own content in the gaming, entertainment, tourism, enterprise and education/training spaces. Paracosma also has proprietary technology for producing, viewing, managing and distributing 360-degree photo and video content.

Shelter in Place: Virtual Reality Sandbox Game Trailer



