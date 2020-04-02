COVID-19 Update: New date announced for Air Mission Planning and Support

SMI reports: Postponed conference now taking place on the 6th – 7th October 2020 in London, UK due to COVID-19 and health and safety precautions.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Considering the COVID-19 outbreak, SMi have decided to postpone the Air Mission Planning and Support conference in London, UK to 6th – 7th October 2020, in order to protect the wellbeing of attendees, partners, and staff.This year’s conference will promise a heavier emphasis on the technological innovations in air mission planning as well as the challenges it will face through these advancements. Air Mission Planning and Support 2020 will dive into aspects of maximising air power to provide agile end to end mission support. Any queries about the postponed conference contact a member of the SMi team or learn more at: http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/PR7 Attending Air Mission Planning and Support conference will provide:• An opportunity to engage with key senior leaders, strategic planners and operators, from host nation and international air forces from around the world, including; the RAF, the US Air Force, the French Air Force, the Italian Air Force, the Canadian Air Force and more...• Examine the latest developments in air mission planning, with a truly holistic event providing briefs covering fast-jet, heavy-lift and rotary perspectives, from advanced tactical simulators to the operator's view• Listen to detailed updates on topics such as; fifth generation integration, multi-domain command and control, data-management considerations, and more• Benefit from unrivalled networking opportunities, as senior personnel from the military, government, and industry come together to discuss the future challenges, technologies and solutions across the world.The event brochure with the full agenda and speaker line-up is available. Register at http://www.airmissionplanning.co.uk/realwirePR7 Air Mission Planning and Support6th – 7th October 2020St James' Court, Buckingham Gate, London, UKProudly sponsored by:Lead Sponsor: BAE SystemsSponsors & Exhibitors: Airbus, ThinkLogicalFor sponsorship and exhibition queries please contact Sadia Malick at smalick@smi-online.co.uk or call +44 (0) 20 7827 6748For delegate queries please contact Jamie Wilkinson at JWilkinson@smi-online.co.uk or call +44(0)207 827 6112For media queries please contact Carina Gozo at CGozo@smi-online.co.uk.--END—About SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk



