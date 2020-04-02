Heart Alchemy Yoga and SunSpark Yoga partner Announce their second Tibetan Singing Bowls Sound Bath Video

Tibetan Singing Bowls Sound Baths

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heart Alchemy Yoga in partnership with SunSpark will release the second in the series Tibetan Singing bowls sound bath videos, on the Heart Alchemy Yoga YouTube Channel.

This no talking healing sound therapy sound bath performance by SunSpark co-founder Ernie Schuerman aims to help viewers attain a meditative mind, provide anxiety relief and calm the mind using healing vibrations.

"I feel very fortunate to have the privilege of sharing these healing sound journeys with the Heart Alchemy and YouTube audiences. I’m hopeful that my singing bowl recordings can help people deal with anxiety and stress during these times of such great uncertainty”, Said Ernie.

The new video will launch on YouTube Saturday April 4, at 8AM Pacific Standard Time and can be found in the following link: https://youtu.be/cAIpcdNv68Y

Stay tuned as we’ll continue to release regularly as we develop a full library of sound therapy and sound healing music videos for YouTube viewers around the globe.

About SunSpark Yoga:

SunSpark Yoga, an independent, family-owned and operated community studio, was founded in April 2012 and is still operated by both Stacey & Ernie Schuerman through their desire to share a love of yoga, mindfulness & community with others. They found their perfect location in Orange, CA in an historic building of Old Towne Orange. SunSpark Yoga, Stacey and Ernie, their instructors and students are a big part of the community in Old Towne Orange. You can find them in the studio, around the Orange Plaza or in the fabulous selection of restaurants in the circle.

About Heart Alchemy Yoga:

About Heart Alchemy: The YouTube Channel, found at http://youtube.com/heartalchemyyoga, allows yogis to take a wide range of online yoga at home classes, yoga workout videos, learn specific yoga techniques and practice various forms of at home yoga poses (asana), breathwork (pranayama), tantra and meditation. The channel now features over 400 videos, and is viewed in over 300 countries. Heart Alchemy's teachers have diverse backgrounds, providing a wide range of styles to choose from.

Heart Alchemy Yoga is the brainchild of renowned Yoga teacher Michelle Goldstein and digital marketing pioneer Darren Kramer who have both experienced the countless benefits of a heart opening yoga practice for many years. Heart Alchemy was created from a deep calling to share this experience with others, staying dedicated to keeping it intelligent, authentic and easily accessible. Contact Heart Alchemy directly for an interview info@heartalchemyyoga.com

