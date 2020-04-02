New certifications for Barceló Allegro Playacar Resort & Barceló Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort

Barceló Royal Hideaway Playcar Resort & Barceló Allegro Playacar Resort Toy Donation Drive

Green Globe awards Barceló Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort its inaugural certification and recertifies Barceló Allegro Playacar Resort.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Green Globe has awarded Barceló Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort its first certification and recently recertifed the Barceló Allegro Playacar Resort, both Barceló Hotel Group resorts are located in Mexico.

Karina Limone, Quality Manager at Royal Hideaway Playacar said, “We are very happy for Green Globe Certification of both our hotels - Allegro Playacar and Royal Hideaway Playacar. All our teams have worked extremely hard to ensure the properties have met the required sustainability criteria standards.”

Dedicated Green Teams at the resorts, comprised of management and staff members from each department, oversee various sustainability initiatives throughout the year.

The main actions carried out by the Green Teams are:

Environmental Actions

To support biodiversity, regular beach clean-ups are organised and Sea Turtle Conservation programs are supported by both properties. In the last year, Green Teams have ensured that all single-use plastic items have been eliminated and replaced with products made of bio-degradable materials.

Guests are invited to participate in weekly ecological days to raise environmental awareness. Guests also learn how cigarette butts collected during clean ups are recycled and educated on steps they can take to reduce waste in their daily lives.

Social Initiatives

The Green Teams encourage guests, staff and the public to participate in street clean-ups. Toy collection campaigns for children in the local community are also conducted and each property donates retired linen, electrical appliances as well as food to local charities. To stimulate regional economic activity, networks using local suppliers have also been increased.

Cultural Experiences

A walk from both hotels can be made to the Xaman Ha Ruins, which are located at the entrance of Playacar. In this experiential activity, staff members act as personal guides inviting guests to learn more about Mayan culture by giving a brief introduction about their historical significance.

Over the past few weeks, staff members continue to deliver top quality service with Mexican warmth and a smile, and guests have been inspired by the genuine hospitality of hotel staff. It’s time to reflect on the warm memories that these hardworking people have helped create and plan for that next great holiday or romantic getaway at these exceptional resorts.

About Barceló Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort

The Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort is located on the best stretch of white sand beach along the shores of Playa del Carmen, Mexico. Guests that vacation at the adults-only Royal Hideaway Playacar Resort will enjoy an amazing all-inclusive experience among luxurious tropical surroundings.

About Barceló Allegro Playacar Resort

Situated on the best stretch of white sand beach in Playa del Carmen, Mexico is the Allegro Playacar Resort, a family friendly all-inclusive hotel surrounded by lush tropical gardens looking out to the crystal clear waters of the Mexican Caribbean. This Playa del Carmen resort is ideal for small leisure groups, family reunions and gatherings

