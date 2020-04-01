NON-PROFIT SHOES THAT FIT - RECIPIENT OF $200,000 GRANT FROM KERSHAW’S CHALLENGE

Shoes That Fit receives $200,000 grant from Kershaw's Challenge, to provide shoes for school age kids.

We are so grateful to the Kershaw Challenge for helping children in need here in the United States and investing in our future -- our children.” — Amy Fass, Shoes That Fit CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Claremont, CA (April 1st, 2020) – SHOES THAT FIT is honored to announce that they are the recipient of a $200,000 grant from Kershaw’s Challenge. SHOES THAT FIT provides NEW athletic shoes to underprivileged children nationwide. Given the current social climate and the effects of COVID-19, help is needed now more than ever for low income families. The funds will be used to provide brand new shoes to over 8,000 kids in Los Angeles and Dallas. Kershaw’s Challenge is a faith-based, others-focused organization founded by Dodger Pitcher Clayton Kershaw and his wife Ellen.“When we first heard about Shoes that Fit, we knew immediately that we had to get involved. They are actively moving towards schools and kids who need a basic need met: new shoes that fit their growing feet. It seems so simple and yet having “shoes that fit” is a privilege that many kids don’t get to experience. Kershaw’s Challenge considers it an honor to help Shoes that Fit provide for kids in LA and Dallas.” -ELLEN AND CLAYTON KERSHAW"One in five children in the United States live in poverty, and shoes are one of the most expensive items for low-income families to provide. When families have to choose between putting food on the table or buying new shoes for school, you can imagine that food wins every time. The simple gift of a pair of shoes can increase a child's confidence, attendance and performance at school, and we are so thankful that Kershaw’s Challenge is taking the time to make such a positive impact on these kids." AMY FASS – Executive Director, Shoes That FitABOUT KERSHAW’S CHALLENGETheir goal is to encourage people to use whatever God-given passion or talent they have to make a difference and give back to people in need. They strive to empower people to use their spheres of influence to impact communities positively and to expand God’s Kingdom. They believe that God can transform at-risk children and neighborhoods through the benevolence and impact of others.ABOUT SHOES THAT FITA national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 124,000 children in more than 2,600 schools across 48 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website http://www.shoesthatfit.org



