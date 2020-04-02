Ruhl Construction Steps Up to Provide Relief to Families in The Service Industry During COVID-19 Pandemic

Ruhl Construction has launched its own COVID-19 relief fund designed to support local families in the service industry who have been impacted by the pandemic.

We want to help the community that has been so good to us!” — Daniel Ruhl

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ruhl Construction has just launched its own COVID-19 relief fund. It is designed to support local families in the service industry who have been impacted by the pandemic in the form of food and supplies.As one of the businesses that continue to operate and complete homes in the city, Ruhl is creating this fund to support their fellow Tulsans and to give something back at a time when it is so desperately needed.Support for Local FamiliesFor every home they move during the pandemic, Ruhl are purchasing $2,000 in aid to benefit the families of those in the service industry. There is no time-limit, and they are determined to continue this degree of support until the city starts to heal.Support for Local RestaurantsWith restaurants being amongst those businesses who have been hit the hardest by the pandemic, Ruhl’s COVID-19 relief fund is set to bring a welcome boost.Ruhl is calling for local restaurants to sign-up so they can purchase the relief food directly from these establishments when it’s needed. Signing up is quick and easy. If you are a family that would like support in the form of food or supplies or a local restaurant who could potentially fulfill some of their food orders; just enter a name, email, and contact number, and a member of the group will be in touch with you.Almost everyone in the Tulsa community has been affected by COVID-19. With no real certainty about when things will improve, or just how long this situation is going to last, it’s important we all do what we can to help.“For some, it’s a real battle just to keep up with bills and the basics we all take for granted when it’s business as usual. But it’s not business as usual; families are struggling, businesses are sinking, friends wonder how they will pay for items their children need. This is where we felt the need to step in. We want to help! We want to help the community that has been so good to us!”- Daniel RuhlAbout UsRuhl Construction is the fastest growing, most trusted home building company in Tulsa . They continue to raise the bar and set new standards in their industry. As a business, they bring quality in design, complete customization, and value to each and every home they build, whether that be in one of their neighbourhoods or on a person’s own property.

Ruhl Construction Relief Response to COVID-19



