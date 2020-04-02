NITAAC and Koi Computers: HPC Cluster, Server and Workstation Procurement Expertise for Healthcare

Koi Computers, one of the leading HPC solution providers for the healthcare industry, offers an array of technology through its NITAAC CIO-CS contract.

CHICAGO, ILL., U.S., April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Koi Computers, one of the leading HPC solution providers for the healthcare industry, holds a NITAAC CIO-CS contract offering end-user hardware, end-user software, IT security software, health & biomedical research IT capabilities, on-premises infrastructure and the associated value added services.

Koi Computers, the only NITAAC Contract Holder that is an Intel HPC Data Center Specialist, also has expertise in NVIDIA GPU workstations, servers and systems for AI and deep learning.

In addition to 25 years of government contracting and acquisition experience and an excellent record of on-time delivery, the company has the advantage that its vice president of engineering has a pharmaceutical background.

Some of Koi Computers’ current NITACC clients include National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and National Institutes of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering (NIBIB).

Koi Computers Federal Business Development Manager Catherine Ho said, “Because we hold multiple high-level partner certifications, have exemplary procurement expertise and have someone with a strong healthcare background on staff, we are an obvious choice for organizations that want to streamline operations by ordering off the NITAAC contract.”

NITAAC program benefits include.

• Easy-to-use, secure web-based e-GOS system for automated delivery order competition, management, awardee selection and notification.

• No special “Delegation of Procurement Authority” is required by NITAAC.

• Customer Support Center provides 1-hour response to any contractual, technical or procedural question.

• Free training on GWACs, FAR 16.505, e-GOS and more; certification for 2 CLPs awarded.

• No Economy Act Determination required.

Government-Wide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) benefits include:

• Streamlined ordering and procedures under FAR Subpart 16.505 save time, money and resources.

• Delivery orders are placed directly by the agency with end-to-end management by the procuring CO.

• The best available prices negotiated at the master contract level.

• Delivery order competition drives prices even lower

• Customized terms and conditions are easily added at the delivery order level

To find out more about Koi Computers and its NITAAC contract, visit: https://koicomputers.com/nitaac-cio-cs/. Koi Computers’ contract number is: HHSN316201500039W.

NITAAC CIO-CS is a National Institutes of Health Information Technology Acquisition and Assessment Center (NITAAC) CIO-CS Best-in-Class (BIC) contracting vehicle. BIC is a contracting and acquisition designation used for contracts that meet rigorous category management performance criteria. CIO-CS covers everything IT.

Headquartered in Greater Chicago since 1995, Koi Computers has been working with top technology manufacturers to deliver scalable high performance computing and technology solutions that improve efficiency, reliability and speed. The company’s world-class engineering team specializes in building custom IT solutions that accommodate today’s needs and tomorrow’s vision with services that include performance benchmarking and outstanding support. Koi Computers has a strong track record of developing, building and deploying HPC technology for the U.S. Federal Government with satisfactory ratings in CPARS and Past Performance. The company is a Prime Contract Holder of the GSA IT Schedule 70, NASA SEWP V, and NITAAC CIO-CS contracts. To learn more, call: 888-LOVE-KOI (888-568-3564); email: sales@koicomputers.com or visit https://www.koicomputers.com. For media inquiries, contact Jeanna Van Rensselar at Smart PR Communications; jeanna@smartprcommunications.com 630-363-8081.





