Sunstone Engineering Introduces Special Financing Terms for Manufacturers Hampered by Pandemic

PAYSON, UT, UTAH, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunstone Engineering , manufacturer of precision micro welders and engraving systems, is now offering its customers special financing terms that help businesses preserve cash flow. Partnering with Ascentium Capital , the Big Zero Welding Sale , as the program is called, allows manufacturers and R&D organizations to purchase much needed micro welders without a down payment, interest, or payments for six months.“We’re making it easier for our customers to make capital purchases without impacting their cash flow,” says Jonathan Young, president of Sunstone Engineering. “Manufacturers need our micro welders to streamline production or to open up other business opportunities, but the pandemic has placed tremendous stress on their cash flow. The Big Zero Welding Sale provides terms whereby our customers can put our micro welders to work for six months before making any payments. It’s a win-win proposal for all involved.”The Big Zero Welding Sale eliminates the need for a customer to put down a down payment. Simultaneously, payments and the interest on those payments are deferred for six months. Available to US and Canadian companies only, the Big Zero Welding Sale can be leveraged on any sale over USD $3,000. Organizations interested in taking advantage of these terms should call Sunstone Engineering for full details.About Sunstone EngineeringSunstone Engineering LLC designs, engineers and manufactures high-tech micro welding and engraving solutions for many different industries. The Sunstone product line includes laser, pulse arc, capacitive discharge, AC, linear DC, HF inverter, and hot bar reflow welding systems that are used in a variety of research and manufacturing fields and industries. Sunstone welders are used by accomplished jewelers, Apple, NASA, MIT, GE, HP, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, and multiple government and military agencies. For more information visit www.sunstonewelders.com or call 801-658-0015.



