Innovator Sureline Systems Announces Enhancements For Award-Winning Cloud Migration & Disaster Recovery Solutions

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- An innovative leader in enterprise-class cloud migration and disaster recovery solutions, Sureline Systems today announced a series of new features and enhancements for their patented and award-winning SUREedgeMigrator and SUREedge Disaster Recovery (DR) products which support physical and virtual servers, and cloud migration and disaster recovery initiatives.These features and enhancements demonstrate Sureline’s ongoing commitment to product innovation to ensure it is delivering the most robust solutions in response to customers’ demands for enterprise-class software that allows them to migrate and protect servers and applications on new infrastructures, further enhancing their competitive advantage in their chosen markets.For SUREedge Migrator, the enhancements include:Single-instance GCP MigrationFor customers with a dedicated WAN, the product delivers an easy Migrator deployment for customers. Users can now more easily deploy the product and migrate systems to the cloud when they utilize a secure WAN or VPN to access their systems in GCP. This streamlines the process when migrating without an instance of SUREedge Migrator on-premise. Migrated systems can be recovered to any projects within their organization. This cuts the migration process planning and deployment of SUREedge Migrator by up to 50%.Support Org level service accountThe previous versions of Migrator were using only the default service account. Now, customers can specify the service account of their choice.Migration of VMs to sole-tenant nodes on GCPAllows GCP users who utilize sole-tenant nodes to isolate their systems and data within the cloud to use SUREedge Migrator to move their systems into their sole-tenancy nodes.Additional support features for migration of EFI bootable Linux Server and EFI bootable Windows Server to the Google CloudThis further expands the breadth of systems that the SUREedge Migrator can migrate to the cloud to include any systems that use Unified Extensible Firmware Interface (UEFI) as their interface to the hardware or virtualization platform on which they run.Expanded support for migration of the following Windows Operating Systems• Windows BYOL license for Windows VM's migrated to sole-tenant node• Windows 2019SUREedge Disaster Recovery EnhancementsThe enhancement to SUREedge DR includes, for Linux, a new and updated Recovery Agent.Additionally, SUREedge DR can now protect systems running Centos, RHEL, and Ubuntu.SUREedge DR can also seamlessly protect systems migrated to GCP using SUREedge Migrator or other GCE Migration products.“We are very excited to announce these new improvements to the core SUREedge Migrator and Disaster Recovery products,” said Deepankar Das, CTO, Sureline Systems, Inc. “We believe these add substantial benefits for our customers allowing them to migrate and protect efficiently and reliably to public clouds or between clouds.”Unique capabilities in the SUREedgeplatform include an agentless architecture for ease of installation and minimal impact on production servers, a plan driven UI that allows tens, hundreds or thousands of servers to be migrated in an automated process, and automated transformations so that the migrated VMs are ready to run on the target hypervisor. The software is easy to deploy, highly scalable, hardware and hypervisor agnostic.About Sureline SystemsSureline enables business agility and productivity, and with cloud migration and disaster recovery of any virtual, physical, or containerized application or server at the push of a button. Sureline's patented, award winning SUREedgeenterprise-class software solutions deliver application mobility that is secure, reliable and efficient and is key to enabling transitions to the cloud, new infrastructures and a myriad of other transformative architectures. Sureline partners with industry leaders including Alibaba Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, Nutanix, and Oracle. Sureline is headquartered in San Jose, CA., and its products and services are available through a global network of VARs and technology service providers.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.