Max Spann Sells former Manhattan Health Club

High Profile West 56th Street Location sells for $2,050,000

This was a complex transaction requiring coordination from a variety of entities including the Parc Vendome Condominium.” — Bob Dann, COO, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A former health club in the renowned Parc Vendome Condominium has changed hands. Located in the heart of the city on West 56th Street between 8th and 9th Avenue, just steps from Columbus Circle.The 14,000 sq. ft. space had operated as a health club, but now the pool has been removed, new floors were completed, and the space will be converted to a new use with private street level access.“This was a complex transaction requiring coordination from a variety of entities including the Parc Vendome Condominium.” said Bob Dann, Chief Operating Officer for Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co . “Through hard work we were successful in navigating through these varied intricacies and all parties are pleased.”The buyers, Parc 56 LLC an affiliate of the Plymouth Group from New York City, paid $2,050,000 for the property and will add this to their nationwide portfolio of multifamily, industrial, educational and office properties. The buyer is still finalizing their long-term plans.Max Spann Real Estate and Auction Company is America’s premier real estate auction and advisory company and has been an industry leader in accelerated marketing and consulting services for more than 50 years. Learn more at http://www.maxspann.com/



