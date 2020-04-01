Verve Announces 50% Discount for All Customers on Verve CBD Wellness Products

Go Time America Home Office Verve 50% OFF America Americans Rise

We know our Nation is under extreme duress right now and we want to do everything we can to help our population. Companies need to step up and support others as we fight through this time of need” — Timothy Klund

DALLAS, TX, USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verve Systems, LLC (Verve) today announced it will offer all Verve CBD and wellness products at a 50% discount for everyone in America. Verve is a leading performance and wellness brand offering a myriad CBD and other wellness products in Athletic, Veteran and Neuro formulations, Co-founded by USAF Veteran Tim “TK” Klund and Gold Star Family Member Kiran “Raj” RajBhandary, CEO and President, respectively.CBD can help with stress, anxiety, sleep, pain, inflammation and other challenges. Verve has disrupted the CBD community with impact, growing online, wholesale and marketing efforts nationally with celebrity, sports, veterans and social influencers at https://verveforever.com . Verve CEO Tim “TK” Klund is regarded as one of the top industry leaders as a "Relationship Specialist" in the world of corporate and sports marketing, and previously was on the Advisory Board of The Lone Survivor Foundation. “America’s population need natural options for stress management and wellness as they grapple with the unprecedented requirements required by the COVID-19 social distancing efforts”, stated Klund.He continued, “We know our Nation is under extreme duress right now and we want to do everything we can to help our population. Companies need to step up and support others as we fight through this time of need in America. Verve Forever CBD can help with inflammation, pain, sleep, anxiety and other issues”. He added, “working with athletes, veterans and the neurologically challlenged has given us greater insight as to how to better serve the entire American community”, stated Klund.“Offering this substantial discount on all our products is the least we can do to help during this disaster” stated RajBhandary. “We started Verve to help others. Our online sales model allows us the opportunity to provide our wellness products to those who are sheltered in place at 50% off every day through their daily sacrifice to stay at home and stay healthy”, he added.“Verve’s continued growth allows us to do more things for more people”, added Klund, “and that’s why we are here for Americans, they simply visit our website https://verveforever.com and enter code Verve50 to get 50% OFF everything, every day.”About Verve Systems, LLCVerve Systems, LLC is a performance wellness company offering the highest quality, 100% responsibly manufactured CBD hemp extracts containing a full spectrum of phyto cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other beneficial hemp compounds, as well as a full line of 0% THC products. The company also offers additional nutrient based products to enhance human performance, rest, recovery and optimization. Learn more at: https://verveforever.com ###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.