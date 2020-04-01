Reminding you to fill out your form this Census Day 2020

Online at my2020census.gov;

By phone at 844-330-2020;

Or by mail by returning the questionnaire in the envelope you may have received in your home mailbox from 2020 Census.

Today, April 1, 2020, is Census Day. I’m writing to encourage everyone to fill out their census forms. By now, you should have received your Census invitation in the mail. You can respond one of three ways:Participation in the decennial census is critical because it ensures that your state and community receives a fair share of federal resources. When communities are undercounted, they will lose access to the full measure of federal funding for education, public health, housing, law enforcement, environmental protection, infrastructure, and much more. Promoting the broadest possible participation in the 2020 Census will help ensure the fairest representation and distribution of resources.

As a reminder, information submitted on 2020 Census forms are confidential. There are no questions included about one’s citizenship status, and nothing in the census forms can be used by authorities to target undocumented individuals. The Constitution mandates that every person living in the country is counted in the decennial census.

The impact of this year’s census count will be felt for a decade, so we must get it right. I encourage you to participate and to ask your families, friends, and neighbors to do so as well. The 2020 Census will be successful only if we all take the time to do our part and remind others to do so as well. Thank you for your help.

Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer