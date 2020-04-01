Reminding you to fill out your form this Census Day 2020
- Online at my2020census.gov;
- By phone at 844-330-2020;
- Or by mail by returning the questionnaire in the envelope you may have received in your home mailbox from 2020 Census.
As a reminder, information submitted on 2020 Census forms are confidential. There are no questions included about one’s citizenship status, and nothing in the census forms can be used by authorities to target undocumented individuals. The Constitution mandates that every person living in the country is counted in the decennial census.
The impact of this year’s census count will be felt for a decade, so we must get it right. I encourage you to participate and to ask your families, friends, and neighbors to do so as well. The 2020 Census will be successful only if we all take the time to do our part and remind others to do so as well. Thank you for your help.
Sincerely yours, Steny H. Hoyer
