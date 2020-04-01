Library Partners Press Announces Awards for 2020

Historic Houses of Worship in Peril Tree River Fish Library Partners Press

The David Coates Award for Non-Fiction and the Gail O’Day Award for Poetry Are Named

WINSTON-SALEM, NC, USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- HISTORIC HOUSES OF WORSHIP IN PERIL: CONSERVING THEIR PLACE IN AMERICAN LIFE (ISBN 978-1-61846-095-0 ) by Thomas Edward Frank, and TREE RIVER FISH: POEMS ON AMERICA’S REAPING by Lamaya Covington Williams (ISBN 978-1-61846-104-9 ) have been awarded the David Coates Award for Non-Fiction and the Gail O’Day Award for Poetry for 2020.Of Dr. Frank’s book, Paul Edmonson (National Trust for Historic Preservation) says:"In Historic Houses of Worship in Peril, Thomas Frank nicely lays out the case for how historic houses of worship serve as 'essential elements of the sense of place that grounds community life in America.' Unfortunately, as he also describes, social and religious changes over time and across the American civic landscape means that these key community assets are seriously threatened, and too often are disappearing. . . . Frank makes clear that 'driving the collective will to save and use these buildings,' must start by recognizing the broader community values they represent, and which they still advance today."And in TREE RIVER FISH, LC Williams bravely offers her instructive and timely poems as “a perspective, amid prayers, on our condition in Trump’s America.” Kirkus Reviews said of Williams’ 2015 chapbook QUITE HAPPY that Williams “picks up the baton from Maya Angelou, raising her voice to decry racism and sexism in America.” This time, with this collection of twenty stunning pieces, she doesn’t just decry and protest (though she illuminates plenty of reason to do both), she teaches (not preaches):"…that although America is not as coldas her grandfather would like her to believe,she must outwit the desire for warmthin order to save herself…"Other nominees for this year’s Library Partners Press Awards include books by Shirene Gentry, Danny Szemple, Sam Gladding, Margot Jerome, Sally Stallings, and Don Beagle. Previous years’ winners of Library Partners Press Awards include books by Wanda Duncan, Don Beagle, and Susan Schmidt.Library Partners Press, a digital publishing imprint of Wake Forest University producing high quality monographs in both print-on-demand and ebook formats, is now accepting nominations and manuscripts for its 2021 Awards.Please contact librarypartnerspress@wfu.edu for more information.



