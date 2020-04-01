Wellable Acquires MeYou Health

Acquisition expands Wellable’s suite of comprehensive wellness solutions to include the clinically validated Daily Challenge product

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellable , a leading employee wellness technology and services provider, acquires certain assets, including the Daily Challenge product, from MeYou Health, a social well-being company that transforms social networks into support systems.Daily Challenge is a clinically validated solution, as demonstrated through a randomized controlled trial that was published in American Journal of Preventive Medicine, that integrates behavior change and social networking science with gaming principles to drive engagement and meaningful individual behavior change across multiple well-being activities, such as healthy eating, physical activity, stress management, financial planning, and healthy relationships. Daily Challenge participants receive a daily email and text message suggesting a small health action they can usually complete in a few minutes, along with information about how to complete the challenge and its relation to well-being. Participants are encouraged to recruit members of their social network, including colleagues, and connect with them within Daily Challenge.“We are so excited about the opportunity to provide our clients with the clinically validated Daily Challenge solution,” said Nick Patel, CEO of Wellable. “This product has been validated in the academic and organizational arenas, and we are looking forward to expanding its footprint and impact.”The study found that at 90 days, Daily Challenge was effective in improving well-being by 2.35 points over control, while participants who engaged socially with other program participants showed a 55% greater improvement in well-being compared with program participants who did not form social ties. The Healthways Well-Being Assessment, a clinically validated 100-point scale, was used to assess change in both the intervention and control groups.“MeYou Health spent more than a decade developing the Daily Challenge solution. We are excited to see it will continue to touch many more lives and improve the well-being of individuals across the globe,” said Trapper Markelz, CEO of MeYou Health.Wellable was represented by Adam Ghander of DLA Piper (US) LLP in the transaction.About MeYou Health and Daily ChallengeMeYou Health is a company dedicated to helping people pursue, achieve, and maintain a more healthful life by improving their well-being every day. MeYou Health products feature compelling web and mobile experiences that encourage people to become mindful of small actions they can take every day to engage their body, mind, and spirit. MeYou Health also transforms social networks into support systems, activating their potential to motivate and inspire. By engaging, educating, and empowering people to make better choices, MeYou Health promotes personal growth and lasting change. Located in Boston, MeYou Health was founded in 2009 as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Healthways.Daily Challenge is a social well-being experience that allows people to improve their health in one small way each day. Participants are urged to complete simple challenges and share the experience with those closest to them—all while earning points, reaching new levels, and getting support from the Daily Challenge community.About WellableWellable is a wellness technology platform that enables organizations to create programs that help employees thrive by engaging them in holistic well-being educational modules and activities. Wellable supplements its digital experience with on-site services and rewards administration to maximize engagement, resulting in a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce and greater business success. Wellable works with employers and health plans of all sizes across the world, with active users in more than 23 different countries. Visit Wellable online at www.wellable.co



