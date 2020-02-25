Wellable Acquires Chasing Nirvana Yoga

Acquisition expands Wellable’s customer base into the property management category while growing its on-site yoga and meditation offerings

BOSTON, MA, U.S., February 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wellable , a leading employee wellness technology and services provider, announced today its acquisition of Chasing Nirvana Yoga (CNY), an on-site wellness services provider for employers and offices, residential and retail properties. Through this acquisition, Wellable enhances its on-site yoga and meditation suite of services for employers. At the same time, through CNY’s existing relations, Wellable is broadening its customer base to include a deep roster of office and multi-family commercial properties and their managers--all of whom provide on-site wellness offerings as a perk to their tenants.Lyndsey Morash founded Chasing Nirvana Yoga in 2014 to leverage her passion for well-being and her expertise in commercial real estate. Prior to founding CNY, Lyndsey worked for a commercial property management company and has extensive experience helping property managers to create thriving spaces for their employers and tenants. Lyndsey will join Wellable as Director of Tenant Experience.“I am thrilled to join a company that has such a strong track record of helping employers implement successful wellness programs across the country,” said Morash. “I am looking forward to being a member of the Wellable team and leading the company’s efforts to improve tenant experience by providing its solutions to properties so they can better attract and retain tenants. For the clients CNY already works with, Wellable’s platform will be a robust, multi-faceted addition to the suite of solutions we currently offer our clients.”Through the acquisition, Wellable will expand its on-site services footprint in Boston and New York City as well as enter new geographic markets, including Washington, D.C. and Seattle.“Employers are increasingly recognizing the benefits of a healthy and engaged workforce,” said Nick Patel, Founder and CEO of Wellable. “With the corporate real estate market being disrupted by new entrants focused on shared office spaces and amenities, employers expect more from their landlords. This includes providing shared benefits and building community through health and well-being initiatives. We are excited about taking our experience with employers and helping property managers create workspaces that deliver business success.”Wellable was represented by Adam Ghander of DLA Piper (US) LLP in the transaction.About Chasing Nirvana YogaChasing Nirvana Yoga (CNY) is an on-site wellness services provider for employers and office, residential, and retail properties. It offers a wide range of services, including yoga, meditation, seminars, and aromatherapy, to employees across the country.About WellableWellable is a wellness technology platform that enables organizations to create programs that help employees thrive by engaging them in holistic well-being educational modules and activities. Wellable supplements its digital experience with on-site services and rewards administration to maximize engagement, resulting in a healthier, happier, and more productive workforce and greater business success. Wellable works with employers and health plans of all sizes across the world, with active users in more than 23 different countries. Visit Wellable online at www.wellable.co



