Leading Exhibition Company Quadrant2Design Celebrate 20 Years of Success in 2020

Quadrant2Design Office & Exhibition Stand Design Studio Quadrant2Design Factory Floor Where They 100% Pre-Build Every Exhibition Stand Quadrant2Design Exhibition Stand With Unique Design Features

Other exhibition companies lack focus, offering a variety of conflicting systems and solutions. We have just one solution – which, as it happens, is the best in the world!” — Alan Jenkins, Managing Director, Quadrant2Design

POOLE, DORSET, UNITED KINGDOM, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Quadrant2Design we are celebrating two amazing decades of creating over 10,000 eye-catching exhibition stands for businesses of every size and industry. Over the last 20 years, Quadrant2Design have had the honour of helping numerous start-ups and SMEs, as well as well-known large organisations like the Bank of England, BT, Facebook, and Tesco Technology with their exhibiting needs.This 20th anniversary marks an important milestone for our company, as we look back on our growth, accomplishments and our strong relationships with our many valued clients.The company was founded by Alan and Elizabeth Jenkins from the humble origins of their home in Poole, Dorset, back in 2000. From the very start, it was their dream to build a process led company that was able to create beautiful, yet practical exhibition stands efficiently. And that is exactly what they did.Today, we are now the UK’s exclusive supplier of the world’s premier exhibition stand solution, Prestige Event System . This means our talented team of designers have been able to develop a wide range of business-enhancing design features that are truly unique to us.When you have been in business as long as we have, strong client relationships are vital. As well as our exhibition stand design features , one of the main reasons our many happy customers come back to us is because of our reputation for having some of the most rigorous quality control checks in the industry.By 100% pre-building every stand at our design studio and factory, before it is installed at our client’s exhibition, we can ensure that every detail with our client’s stand is in perfect order and ready for their show.Commenting on this success, Quadrant2Design’s Managing Director Alan Jenkins said: “Pre-build is hard-wired into our production and quality control process. It’s something we do with every exhibition stand. It’s the guarantee of our client’s success at the show.”And although this is still unusual in the exhibition world, it is not new to us. Even in the more primitive days of the business, our founder Alan Jenkins was pre-building client’s exhibition stands in his back garden to make sure there were no nasty surprises for clients on the day of their exhibition.We have come a long way since then. As we celebrate this important milestone for the company we want to say a big thank you to all of the incredible people who have helped us in reaching 20 years of success. Our accomplishments have only been possible because of our dedicated team who always go the extra mile to make sure our client’s needs are always met to the highest standard.We also want to say a very special thank you to all of the clients we have had the pleasure of working with over the past two decades. And we look forward to working with you over the next decade and beyond. Without you, we wouldn’t be where we are today.---------------------------------------------------END-----------------------------------------------------------------About Quadrant2Design:- Quadrant2Design design and build exhibition stands exclusively using the Swiss-designed Prestige Events System. Their Freedom2Exhibitplan increases operational flexibility and minimises the cost of exhibiting, and they pride themselves on creating stands which are modular, sustainable, and reusable. For more information, please contact Austin Rowlands at austin.rowlands@quadrant2design.com



