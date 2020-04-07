Snap Dance Films’s Debut Feature Shows We Need To Allow Men The Chance To Talk About IVF And Infertility

The Easy Bit Film

The film, directed by Tom Webb and produced by Zara Ballantyne-Grove follows six men speaking candidly on the various stages of fertility treatment

I knew that by making this film, I could help other men going through fertility treatment feel less alone during one of the toughest experiences of their lives” — Tom Webb

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Easy Bit” Is Set For Digital Release On April 29th

London based production company Snap Dance Films have announced the release of their debut feature; “The Easy Bit”. The documentary, which will be self-distributed with support from Fertility Road, The Fertility Foundation and Life Whisperer on April 29th, seeks to highlight the lack of mental health support for men going through IVF and the trauma of being unable to conceive.

The film, directed by Tom Webb and produced by Zara Ballantyne-Grove, received its world premiere at the Raindance Film Festival in September 2019 and follows six men speaking candidly on the various stages of fertility treatment. From the initial diagnosis through to making the decision to try fertility treatment, going to the clinic, the hormone treatments, egg collection and sample giving, the implantation procedure, the two-week wait and finally taking the test.

Infertility affects one in seven couples in the UK with more and more infertile couples seeking fertility treatment in the form of Artificial Reproductive Technology (ART). This means fertility solutions such as Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF) and Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI). Little support or information about what it is like for a man to experience IVF is made available, with the focus, both in terms of treatment options and support, primarily on women.

Throughout the film, the common themes are that of isolation, a sense of helplessness and a distinct lack of available guidance. The men talk about the uncertainty of the treatments, being unable to be in the room with their partners during egg collection, a very invasive and difficult step in IVF, and feeling discounted by medical staff. This played upon both the men’s inability to talk openly on the topic, bottling their emotions, and feeling as if something is wrong with them as males, causing them to question their masculinity and value.

The men further highlight that the topic is seldom handled with the same consideration as other sensitive matters despite the emotional damage it has shown to take on men and women who are going through IVF. This has been tragically exacerbated by the current situation around COVID-19, as couples around the country are forced to put their treatment on hold and live with further uncertainty while tackling something that is already costly and stressful.

Webb, who went through IVF with his wife had this to say on his decision to make the film:

“I knew that by making this film, I could help other men going through fertility treatment feel less alone during one of the toughest experiences of their lives”

The potential causes of male infertility are touched upon in the film but it also highlights that sometimes a diagnosis is not possible. In a January 2019 article for TIME, Mandy Oaklander stated:

“Many cases of male infertility are idiopathic, meaning their cause is a mystery to doctors. Genetics or other health factors might be at play, or it might be something environmental.”

While a number of the men involved in the film have since succeeded in having children through IVF, others have not been so lucky but have used their circumstances as a means of providing comfort for those struggling. One couple, Jonny and Sophie, started the BBC Podcast “Long Road To Baby”. While one of the other participants, Gareth, created a private Facebook group called Men's Fertility Support which currently has over 1,000 active users.

The filmmakers hope is that more support is made readily available for men going through IVF treatment alongside their partners. Given the number of couples struggling with infertility around the world, the focus placed upon encouraging men to open up about their feelings and the emotional cost is evidence that more needs to be done.

A theatrical premiere for the film is being scheduled for later this year. Pre-orders for the film can be made on Vimeo on Demand for £3.49. For updates on the film you can find them on Instagram and Twitter.

~ENDS~

For all press queries, please contact Tom Brumpton/Polymath PR at tom@polymath-pr.com or alternatively (+44) 7956 043 498.

Trailer: https://youtu.be/hYLON8tfVt8

Notes to editors:



About Snap Dance Films

Snap Dance Films is a London based production company founded by producer Zara Ballantyne-Grove and director Tom Webb. The Easy Bit is their first feature. The Easy Bit will be available on Vimeo on Demand to rent for £3.49 on 29 April 2020, and is available for pre-order now: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/theeasybit



About Fertility Road

Launched in 2009 Fertility Road is the leading digital media brand for the fertility community. Our mission to guide men and women on their journey to start or extend their family. To educate, support and deliver the latest breaking fertility-related news stories to your first.

About The Fertility Foundation

The Fertility Foundation is a UK charity which aims to provide support and help to individuals and couples with advice, information and ultimately, practical assistance in accessing fertility treatment.



About Life Whisperer

Life Whisperer offers new hope to improve pregnancy rates with a cloud-based AI system, trained on over 20,000 globally sourced 2D embryo images; a powerful basis for the Life Whisperer AI to quickly identify features invisible to the human eye.

This is why clinics around the world use Life Whisperer to help skilled embryologists identify the most viable embryos to focus on for their patients.

http://bit.ly/lwhisperer

The Easy Bit Trailer



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.