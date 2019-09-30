Fertility Road Magazine To Cease Print Publication After 10 Years

Fertility Road Magazine Leah & JJ Our First Fertility Journey Baby Mike & Wes

Mack Publishing Ltd owner of pre-conception magazine, Fertility Road announces plans to cease its print publication after 10 years to focus on 'digital future'.

LONDON, UNITED KINDOM, September 30, 2019 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mack Publishing Ltd owner of the pre-conception magazine, Fertility Road has announced plans to cease its print publication after 10 years to focus on a 'digital future'.

The brand has attributed the decision to the changing needs of its audience's mobile-first approach to fertility information and advertisers wanting more real-time engagement with readers.

Fertility Road has established itself as the leading and longest-running fertility publication across the globe with readers from Europe, North America, Asia and India.

In 2014 Fertility Road launched the global Fertility Journeys Initiative, the first of its kind which offered free treatment to couples who had been affected by the IVF Postcode Lottery and lack of funded cycles in the UK. The initiative has resulted in over 30 babies including several sets of twins being born and counting.

Andrew Coutts, Editor of Fertility Road, said: "For more than ten years Fertility Road has been the go-to publication for anyone concerned, interested or affected by fertility issues; it has succeeded in raising awareness of an issue which had been wrapped in secrecy, shame and embarrassment. It has provided a global public platform and been instrumental in helping people to gain the confidence to talk publicly about IVF, an issue which affects increasing numbers”.

"We have seen a tremendous shift in online engagement and feel a new digital-first approach will satisfy the growing demand of our readers across the globe and will enable us to continue to drive our growing transformation into different markets".

PJ Jarvis-Mack, CEO of Fertility Road said: "Investing in our digital future is the logical next step in the evolution of Fertility Road. Our readers are demanding more up to date information than ever before and our advertisers are wanting to engage with our loyal readers within moments instead of every other month".

"By ceasing to print, pack and ship over 20,000 magazines every other month and moving all of our content online to fertilityroad.com, we are doing our part to help the global need to reduce our carbon footprint".

Tone Jarvis-Mack, Operations Director said: "Over the last 10 years producing a physical magazine has been unbelievable rewarding".

"For two years, I have been working on our digital-first strategy meeting with our advertisers, readers and our global Advisory Board to understand their thoughts on the evolution of Fertility Road".

"As we celebrate our 10 years in business, we look back on everything we’ve achieved and we look forward to the next 10 years".

"Fertility Road’s digital-first evolution will really allow us to continue to innovate and maintain our position as the leading influencer in the fertility field".

Fertility Road’s November 2019 issue will be the final print edition, with the magazine set to continue in a digital future via its website fertilityroad.com. Alongside fertility Road’s 800,000 online users, the brand boasts a strong media following, including 14,000+ Facebook Fans, 12,700+ Twitter Followers and our rapidly growing Instagram fans.



