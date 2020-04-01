Country Music Superstar John Rich Joins The Logan Sekulow ReProgram to Premiere BIG & RICH's COVID-19 Quarantine Anthem

John Rich joined The Logan Sekulow ReProgram to premiere the new Big & Rich single, "Stay Home." The Logan Sekulow ReProgram

It was an honor to have my friend John Rich Skype in with us on The Logan Sekulow ReProgram.... We all need this song right now. It’s offers some great laughs and a message people need to hear!” — Logan Sekulow

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, April 1, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Country Music superstar John Rich made back-to-back appearances on The Logan Sekulow ReProgram this week, first on Tuesday to share memories and discuss the untimely passing of Country Music icon Joe Diffie, who tragically died due to complications from COVID-19. He then returned to the show this morning to premiere the brand new BIG & RICH single, “Stay Home” — available everywhere today."I saw the President on TV going, ‘I just want all Americans to stay home. Just stay home. Just be good people and stay home. Just stay home'…,” said Rich on the show. "And he kept saying that and I went, ‘Okay, that’s the public service announcement for America. I’m going to see if I can write it.’”Rich wrote the chorus, and decided to call in some friends to see if they were as amused as he was. "So I called up my buddy Charlie (Pennachio) and my buddy T.J. (McDaniel), and then I called up Larry Gatlin of the Gatlin Brothers whose one of the silliest, craziest guys in the world and I got them all on a conference call… and in about 42 minutes the four of us had finished writing the song ‘Stay Home.’ Called up Kenny and Kenny rolled out of his chair laughing so hard and said, ‘we gotta record this now!’"Rich connected to The Logan Sekulow ReProgram via video link to premiere the new song and remind everyone that we’re all in this together."It’s a terribly serious situation, obviously, but the flip side of it is, you look at just some of the absurdity of what’s going on right now in your house and for how long this is going to be going on,” said Rich. "We gotta have some kind of relief from that.”During the segment, Rich also discussed his new Fox Nation show, The Pursuit, and his successful whiskey brand, Redneck Riviera, which is now in 10,000 stores nationwide."It was an honor to have my friend John Rich Skype in with us on The Logan Sekulow ReProgram,” said Sekulow. "Technology has its benefits and it felt like he was in the room with us. We all need this song right now. It’s offers some great laughs and a message people need to hear!"ABOUT THE SHOW: The Logan Sekulow ReProgram is a fast-rising daily podcast and radio show, airing weekdays on Florida Man Radio 660AM / 105.5FM (Orlando) from 5am-6am ET. Host Logan Sekulow is the son of renowned Constitutional attorney Jay Sekulow. Wake up each morning to a brand new show covering our ridiculous lives, current events, interviews with incredible Americans, a weekly playlist featuring rock, metal, and real country music, a bit of politics and more. Join us for a daily celebration of our country and the freedoms that it provides and we’ll have some laughs along the way. If you miss REAL morning talk radio, this show is for you. Get ready for the one and only FLAG WAVING, GOD PRAISING, TRAILBLAZING, HELL RAISING, EVERY MORNING RADIO SHOW! GET WITH THE REPROGRAM! Show website: https://www.logansekulowreprogram.com



