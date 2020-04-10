Chapter 11 Expert Negotiates Loan Restructure/Lowers Monthly Payments/Saves Car Wash from Liquidation in Massachusetts

Chapter 11 Consultant “Restructuring Advisory Group” Successfully Restructures SBA Loan, Resulting in Chapter 11 Plan Confirmation that Saves the Business

Our Decades Long Track-Record & Expertise in the Restructure of SBA Loans & in the Funding of SBA Loans is a Big Plus as We Move Into the "CARES Act" Lending/Business Environment in the Months Ahead.” — Craig Brown

LAGUNA BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Restructuring Advisory Group http://restructuringexperts.com/ , a Chapter 11 Consultant, and expert in CMBS Loan Restructuring Chapter 11 Finance , Debtor in Possession Financing, Commercial Loan Modifications and funding Chapter 11 Reorganization Plans, today announced that it negotiated the restructure of 2 loans for a Car Wash in Massachusetts resulting in the Reorganization Plan being confirmed and the Business being saved.The firm was retained to analyze the financial viability of the Car Wash and to determine the feasibility of a reorganization under Chapter 11 of the Bankruptcy code as well as to analyze and formulate the financial projections that were incorporated into the reorganization plan and disclosure statement for the Car Wash.Restructuring Advisory Group was additionally retained by the Principal as the Chapter 11 Expert to be lead strategist in the Chapter 11 and to direct the day to day strategies, interface with bankruptcy counsel, and to negotiate settlements with the 1 Bank and one Private Lender making up the secured creditors of the estate. In addition, Restructuring Advisory Group got the bank,the SBA and the Private Lender to waive enforcement of personal guarantees.The Restructuring Advisory Group negotiations resulted in the consensual restructure and modification of both loans and the confirmation of the reorganization plan.Over a 30-year period, Restructuring Advisory Group has established a nationwide network of banks and financial institutions with whom the Company underwrites loans for its Chapter 11 clients, thereby offering both private money and market rate financing for companies and commercial real estate owners who have emerged from or are emerging from Chapter 11.Over the same period, Restructuring Advisory Group has negotiated the discount, refinance, modification and restructure of nearly three quarters of a billion dollars in loans with major banks and financial institutions nationwide.The company has long standing relationships at the decision-making levels of major financial institutions and its’ trademark negotiating strategies are much more efficient, time-saving and cost effective than battling the banks with and through legions of lawyers.Restructuring Advisory Group offers free initial consultations and is an expert in Chapter 11 finance, formulating Chapter 11 plans, turn-around plans and in navigating and demystifying the complex legal and financial issues that confront businesses and real estate investors as they face the challenges of Chapter 11 and or the complexities of negotiating Forbearance Agreements.



