Mission Accomplished - Women Veterans ROCK! Is Making History At Their 2020 Public Policy Day On Capitol Hill

Congressman Mark Takano, Chairman of The House Committee on Veterans' Affairs address The Women Veterans ROCK! 2020 Delegation for Public Policy Day on Capitol Hill. Visit Our Website! www.WomenVetsRock.org

Your conference last year helped shaped the Women Veterans Task Force. Much of your input became the backbone of what we worked on with the Deborah Sampson Act” — Rep. Mark Takano, Chairman, U.S. House Committee on Veterans' Affairs

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of America's national recognition of Women’s History Month, Women Veterans ROCK! annually convenes 100 of the country’s leading Women Veterans and Military Women for Public Policy Day On Capitol Hill. Their mission is to bring attention to federal legislators and federal policy makers the important issues affecting today's Women Veterans and Military Families.Women Veterans ROCK! hosted members of The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation from all around the Mid-Atlantic Region on March 12, 2020. The Delegation's Civic Engagement Briefings; Congressional Briefings; and Women Veterans Caucus provided members of the Delegation with important opportunities to give voice to their concerns with Congressional Leaders on legislation relevant to today's Women Veterans and Military Families.The Delegates met with congressional leaders including: Congressman Mark Takano, Chairman, The House Veterans Affairs Committee, (CA; 41st Congressional District); Congresswoman Susan Wild, Member of The House Women Veterans Task Force, (PA; 7th Congressional District); and Members of the Servicewomen and Women Veterans Congressional Caucus."We thank Chairman Takano for his participation in Women Veterans ROCK! 2020 Public Policy Day On Capitol Hill. The Women Veterans Delegation also appreciates his declaration about the important impact of the work of Women Veterans ROCK! On The Hill - and - to that we say, Mission Accomplished! We remain committed to building productive partnerships with our legislative leaders on The Hill," says, Deborah Harmon-Pugh, National Campaign Chair of Women Veterans ROCK!; The Women Veterans 2020 Delegation; andThe Women Veterans Civic Leadership Institute.# # #About Women Veterans ROCK!Women Veterans ROCK! is a Coalition of Women Veteran Organizations and Women Advocacy Organizations Supporting Women Veterans and Military Families. It is sponsored by The Healthy Caregiver Community Foundation, a federally registered 501(c)(3) Nonprofit Community Organization. It is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA with satellite operations in the Greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Region.Our priority is preparing military women for post-military public leadership (in business leadership; civic leadership; and nonprofit leadership). Subscribe to Women Veterans ROCK! On the Hill - the Podcast at anywhere you stream your podcast! https://open.spotify.com/show/0trRiSHdRGfZeO5OXjuXTX - Or visit our website at https://womenvetsrock.org/podcast/



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.