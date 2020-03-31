The Wagner Law Group Creates COVID-19 Rapid Response Team and Resource Center

U.S. News & World Report Best Law Firm Marcia Wagner, founder and Managing DIrector of The Wagner Law Group

The Wagner Law Group has announced that the firm has created a COVID-19 Rapid Response Team as well as a related online COVID-19 Resource Center.

As the country becomes overwhelmed with this pandemic, we feel it is our responsibility, to our clients, colleagues and friends, to provide whatever resources we can to help address related issues”” — Marcia Wagner

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Marcia Wagner , the Managing Director of The Wagner Law Group , widely recognized as the country’s top ERISA and employee benefits law firm, today announced that the firm has created a COVID-19 Rapid Response Team as well as a related online COVID-19 Resource Center. “As the country becomes overwhelmed with this global pandemic, we feel it is our responsibility, to our clients, colleagues and friends, to provide whatever resources we can to help address the plethora of related issues,” says Ms. Wagner.The Wagner Law Group’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team includes a collection of elite attorneys and consultants who are tasked with identifying and familiarizing themselves with all relevant COVID-19 laws and regulations and assessing their impact. They have already begun creating vital resources, including law alerts and webinars, that clearly and concisely summarize the relevant laws and discuss their impact to businesses and employee benefit plans. The resources developed by the firm have been collected on the new COVID-19 Resource Center webpage . Members of the Rapid Response Team remain at the ready to serve clients as an invaluable resource for advising with respect to the impact of COVID-19 on their businesses and preparing any related required documentation and communications. The team is also available to the press to respond to any questions concerning COVID-19 laws and regulations.Specific matters that the firm’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team are addressing include: CARES Act small business loans; Qualified retirement plan in-service and hardship distributions and plan loans and the cessation or suspension of safe-harbor and other required plan contributions; Health and welfare benefits, including health insurance, issues; ERISA fiduciary issues; Investment management issues for record-keepers, investment managers, broker-dealers and investment advisors; Human resources and employment issues; Executive compensation issues; Bankruptcy issues; and estate planning issues.The Wagner Law Group’s COVID-19 Rapid Response Team is fully and incomparably prepared to address the issues concerning every business during this critical time.The Wagner Law Group:The Wagner Law Group has been dedicated to the highest standards of integrity, excellence and thought leadership for over two decades and is considered to be the nation’s preeminent ERISA and employee benefits law firm. With 34 attorneys in 10 offices, it provides unparalleled legal advice to its clients, including large, small and nonprofit corporations as well as individuals and government entities nationwide and in several foreign countries. The firm’s attorneys combine many years of experience in their fields of practice and include those who are AV rated by Martindale-Hubbell and are continually named to prestigious Super Lawyers lists. The Wagner Law Group is recognized by U.S. News and World Report as a Tier 1 Best Law Firm in the areas of ERISA and employee benefits and is certified as a woman-owned and operated business by the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.