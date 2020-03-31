Amphenol Custom Cable Introduces RF Cable Assemblies Into Digi-Key Electronics

Limited selection of standard fixed length RF cable assemblies now available to customers through Digi-Key’s online distribution channel.

DANBURY, CT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amphenol Custom Cable (ACC) is proud to announce the introduction of a select variety of standard length cable assemblies into Digi-Key Electronics . These cable configurations feature high quality Amphenol RF connectors and offer customers an assortment of options that are ideal for applications such as IoT, medical, drone and RFID technology.RF connector configurations that are included in this initial offering include BNC straight and right angle plugs, straight and bulkhead jacks. In addition, SMA straight and right angle plugs, straight and bulkhead jacks. Reverse polarity options are also available. These configurations are designed for RG-58, RG-174, RG-216, RG-142 and LMR-240. All cable assemblies currently offered operate at 50 ohm.Custom RF cable assemblies are available through QuickBuild RF™, a partnership between ACC and Amphenol RF. This easy to use online interface allows engineers to design custom assemblies, selecting from a broad portfolio of connector and cable options. These cable assemblies are manufactured, tested and shipped worldwide within 48 hours.About Amphenol Custom CableCustom Cable, LLC was acquired in June 2016 by Amphenol, a world leading provider of interconnect solutions for the information, communications and commercial electronics markets. Amphenol Custom Cable (AAC) is a leading manufacturer of fiber optic, copper and radio frequency (RF) cable assemblies used in the development of next-generation technologies. As a supply chain partner, ACC has innovative tools that bring procurement, standards, engineering, and deployment teams together while reducing response time, lead times, and increasing customer satisfaction. The company is headquartered in our 37,600-square-foot, TL9000-certified facility in Tampa, Fla. Markets for our products include: telecommunication, medical devices, Mil-Aero, industrial, autonomous vehicles and IoT.About Amphenol RFAmphenol RF is a leading manufacturer of coaxial connectors for use in radio frequency, microwave, and data transmission system applications. Headquartered in Danbury, Connecticut, USA, Amphenol RF has global sales, marketing and manufacturing locations in North America, Asia and Europe. Standard products include RF connectors, coaxial adapters and RF cable assemblies. Custom engineered products include: multi-port ganged interconnect, blind mate and hybrid mixed-signal solutions.



