Reusable Air Pollution Face Mask with Washable Feature Launched by Top Brand

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global air pollution face mask leader, Debrief Me, is pleased to announce the launch of its new reusable washable air pollution face mask. The top company says its limited edition Premium Everyday Face Mask is the first of its kind on the market today, with protective features utilizing specific materials and technology. It is currently available in limited supply.More information about the company’s new anti pollution face masks can be found at: https://debriefme.com/ Debrief Mereports a massive growth in production and sales in recent years, with its reusable face masks being used all over the world in a variety of industries and in response to the ever-changing environment. Matt E Silver, CEO of the popular American-owned brand, says an increased consumer awareness and specific events due to climate change have primarily speared the market explosion.“People are becoming more aware of the air quality they breathe in. Wildfires and natural disasters are occurring more frequently, and industrial pollution is affecting both healthy and immunocompromised individuals. Not only that, but face masks are a requirement for workers in many industries to wear for personal protection purposes. First responders, construction and healthcare workers have all used our masks to help protect themselves from their work environment,” Silver says.To meet growing demand, Debrief Mehas introduced a reusable, washable face mask to the market, effectively expanding its already popular product line. According to the company, its new Premium Everyday Face Mask serves to protect individuals of any age–from children to seniors– from toxins in the air, germs and allergens.“We are the first to bring this particular mask to market. It uses melt-blown, non-woven polypropylene, the same component used in surgical N95 masks, as well as multi-layered moisture-treated fabric. Along with providing effective protection from toxic particles in the air, the washability and reusability of this mask allows users to wear it comfortably every day without worrying about being exposed. We have designed this mask using premium materials and technology to give the user peace of mind. The health of our customers is our top priority,” continues Silver.Debrief Me’s Premium Everyday Face Mask is a hypoallergenic, lightweight dust and air pollution mask consisting of two breathable cotton layers. Additionally, the company has a full line of washable, reusable masks using PM2.5 carbon filters, and these filters are the same material used in N95 masks. All Debrief Memasks help prevent airborne particles from penetrating while maintaining breathability.Completely washable, Debrief Mesays its new reusable mask will help consumers save money over time, provide superior protection and help contribute less to the planet’s environmental waste.“As a company, we have been around for a long time, and we’ve seen the changes and events that have happened in our world. We’ve heard our customers, and we are pleased to bring this new mask to our line to promote healthier lives while breathing cleaner air,” Silver says.To learn more about Debrief Me’s line of products and new air pollution face mask, visit its official website today.###

New Reusable Washable Air Pollution Mask by Debrief Me



