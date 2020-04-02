Affordable Dental Solutions in Limerick Remains Open During COVID-19 to Handle Emergency Care

Affordable Dental Solutions is offering emergency dental care in Limerick

Affordable Dental Solutions in Limerick remains open so that patients can continue to have access to emergency dental services.

LIMERICK, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 2, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions in Limerick remains open during COVID-19. Emergency dental services are being offered to patients, and enhanced safety measures are being taken to ensure that all patients remain healthy.

ADS, which has long been a leader in dental care across eastern Pennsylvania, has updated its rules, regulations, and processes during this time. All patients will bypass the waiting room and will be taken to their sanitized treatment area. Treatment tools and rooms are disinfected between every patient.

“We have enhanced our strong safety standards to ensure that all patients feel safe while visiting our office,” says Dr. Andrew Branton, dentist in Limerick.

Patients in severe tooth pain or who have experienced trauma like broken or chipped teeth are encouraged to schedule an appointment with Affordable Dental Solutions in Limerick by calling (610) 970-1969. ADS offices in Reading and Easton also remain open.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

