Easton Dentist Remains Open During COVID-19 to Offer Emergency Dental Services

Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton remains open to help with emergency dental care

Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton remains open and is enhancing its health and safety measures.

EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, April 1, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions in Easton is accepting patients suffering from dental emergencies and pain due to dental trauma. During COVID-19, the team of Lehigh Valley dentists is taking extreme care to ensure patients are kept safe, healthy, and comfortable.

ADS is enhancing its already strong safety standards by implementing new policies and procedures to help keep patients safe. This includes regularly sanitizing treatment areas between patients, eliminating the waiting room process, and disinfecting popular high-touch areas throughout the office.

“We will also continue to practice proper hand and respiratory hygiene,” says Dr. Katie Alger, dentist in Easton. “Our team of dentists continues to wear gloves, masks, and eye protection.”

By offering emergency dental services for tooth fractures, dental trauma, severe dental pain, and uncontrolled bleeding, ADS will help alleviate the pressures put on area hospitals and their emergency room departments.

Individuals who need emergency dental care are encouraged to call ADS Easton at (610) 253-4227. ADS locations in Reading and Limerick also remain open.



About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

