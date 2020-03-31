Affordable Dental Solutions in Reading Remains Open During COVID-19 for Emergency Care

Affordable Dental Solutions remains open to offer emergency dental care in Reading

ADS is offering emergency dental care and has enhanced its strong safety measures.

READING, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affordable Dental Solutions in Reading is remaining open during COVID-19, offering emergency dental care to patients in Berks County.

“We have enhanced our safety measures and are ensuring that we meet the latest ADA and CDC safety precautions,” says Dr. Catherine Alger, dentist in Reading.

These measures include disinfecting treatment areas and tools between each patient. Patients will also be bypassing waiting rooms and common areas so that they can be seen securely in their sanitized treatment room. All high-touch areas are being sanitized regularly, including doorknobs and restroom surfaces.

Dental emergencies include severe tooth pain, dental trauma, tooth fractures, and uncontrolled bleeding. By accepting patients with dental emergencies, ADS hopes to alleviate the burden placed on local hospitals and their emergency departments.

Patients in severe tooth pain are urged to request an appointment with ADS in Reading by calling (610) 401-0567. ADS offices in Easton and Limerick also remain open.

About Affordable Dental Solutions: Based in Eastern Pennsylvania, Affordable Dental Solutions is a provider of full dentistry services. For nearly a decade, Affordable Dental Solutions has offered patients procedures such as dental implants, crowns, and dentures at rates much lower than area competitors by utilizing state-of-the-art equipment and by negotiating discounts with implant manufacturing companies. Learn more at https://www.affordabledentalsolutions.com/.

