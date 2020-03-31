ESFI Provides Work From Home Electrical Safety Tips

Electrical Safety While Working From Home

The tips address emerging electrical safety concerns amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

ARLINGTON, VA, USA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) recently released an infographic, “Electrical Safety While Working From Home,” as consumers shift from working in an office setting to working from their homes. The safety tips provided highlight potential electrical safety hazards and how to prevent them.

“Transitioning from working in an office to now working from home may present new electrical safety concerns in your home that have not existed before,” said ESFI President Brett Brenner. Our new resource was designed to keep you and your family safe from while you are at home. We encourage you to share this free resource to reach your audience, whether it’s with your family or throughout your community.”

Home fires are more deadly and costly than ever. While the number of total fires and fire injuries are decreasing, property damage and fire deaths are on the rise. Each year more than 35,000 home fires cause over 1,130 injuries, 500 deaths, and $1.4 billion in property damage. The infographic highlights steps consumers can take in order to reduce the number of electrically-related fires, fatalities, injuries, and property loss while working from home.

ABOUT ESFI

The Electrical Safety Foundation International (ESFI) sponsors National Electrical Safety Month each May to increase public awareness of the electrical hazards around us at home, work, school, and play. ESFI is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization dedicated exclusively to promoting electrical safety. For more information about ESFI and electrical safety, visit esfi.org.

