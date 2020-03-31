Platinum Dermatology Partners Announces Telehealth Capabilities in Wake of COVID-19

Telederm Technology Launches to Keep Patients Healthy During Outbreak

DALLAS, TEXAS, USA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Platinum Dermatology Partners , a comprehensive physician management services organization, announced that their partners will be offering telederm services beginning immediately. With the onset of COVID-19, Platinum Dermatology Partners wants to ensure the health and wellness of their patients and staff and have moved to telederm services to make sure their patients’ needs are met in real-time. Our clinics are still open for urgent and emergent care and patients can call to schedule an appointment.“We understand that patients have concerns about receiving their medication and given the current situation with coronavirus that is heightened,” said Greg Deatkine, CEO. “One of the largest demands we are seeing are coming from teenagers who are on Accutane for their skincare wellness. We want to ensure that our patients receive proper treatment and medication in a timely manner.”Platinum Dermatology Partners offers services that cover the following skin conditions and ailments including acne, Accutane follow-ups, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, rashes, hair loss, skin infections and warts via telederm.Headquartered in Dallas, Platinum Dermatology has 36 brands and over 90 physicians across Texas and Arizona and will be seeing current patients as well as new patients. “With COVID-19 causing stress and anxiety for many people, that may have an impact on your skin, and we want to be able to provide great care albeit at a distance,” said Dr. Gary McCracken, Center for Dermatology and Plastic Surgery (Arizona). “Our patients are our top priority, and we are here to treat them accordingly.”About Platinum Dermatology PartnersHeadquartered in Dallas, Platinum Dermatology Partners builds true partnerships with highly reputable dermatology practices to empower growth and best-in-class dermatology services. Through Platinum’s differentiated, physician-centered practice management model, physicians drive clinical care and their practice culture, while benefiting from the business expertise, resources and shared best practices available through the Platinum network. As a comprehensive physician management services organization, Platinum offers collaboration among top-notch dermatology professionals and practice growth opportunities unmatched in an independent practice. Platinum is backed by Sterling Partners, a private equity firm with more than 30 years of experience investing in and growing leading health care companies across the nation. For more information about Platinum Dermatology Partners, please visit: https://platinumderm.com/ For General Press Inquiries:Andrea Morganamorgan@retinaconsultantsofamerica.com(917) 213-5506###



