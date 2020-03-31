CBD Oil for PTSD Made More Accessible for Veterans by Patriot Supreme

Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil Patriot Supreme THC free CBD oil

The veteran-owned company, Patriot Supreme, has made accessing safe and quality CBD oil easier for veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder.

MESA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Patriot Supreme is proud to make CBD Oil accessible to all veterans who suffer from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD). Through its "Hero Program", customers can gift CBD oil for PTSD to veterans who need treatment but can't necessarily afford it themselves. Giving back to veterans is important to Patriot Supreme, and has been part of the company's mission from day one. The company also offers military, first responder, teacher and student discounts. Can doctors prescribe CBD oil ?" is a question often asked by veterans, and although Marijuana is legal in many states, under federal law it is still seen as a controlled substance and therefore cannot be prescribed by any doctor — Veteran's Affairs doctors included. Doctors are further restricted from recommending CBD oil treatment and can only casually discuss its use with patients. This makes affordability and safety an issue for many veterans and non-veterans alike. Patriot Supreme says that 20 million veterans report being unable to receive affordable, safe and legal access to cannabis.PTSD is a common disorder suffered by veterans worldwide. The trauma from war is often felt long after a soldier's initial service has ended, and family members can also be indirectly affected by PTSD. This is why Patriot Supreme's "Hero Program" makes its CBD oil for PTSD available to not only veterans but also their families.Justin Elenburg, owner of Patriot Supreme, long had the idea of giving back to the veterans of this country, "When I retired from the Air Force in 2001, I decided that my lifelong quest was to give back to those who have served and their families. After donating to several grassroots organizations for years, I decided I wanted to contribute with my own business and that is where Patriot Supreme's Hero Program was born."Patriot Supreme offers CBD oil for veterans in a variety of different products. The CBD oil found in its oil tinctures, capsules and gummies is THC-free, GMO-Free and made from organic sources.Customers have been very pleased both with Patriot Supreme's products and its "Hero Program". One reviewer says, "This product is great! My choice for brands became very easy knowing they give a portion of the proceeds to help veterans. My family has deep military roots, and it's awesome seeing a company give back. Highly recommend Patriot Supreme!"For more information on Patriot Supreme and its "Hero Program", please visit the official website.###



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.