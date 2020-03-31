Dr.Kozachuk Was The Featured Speaker At 200th Year Celebration Of The Women Of Excellence iChange Nations Conference

Dr.Kozachuk Presents Awards At Woman Of Excellence I Change Nations Conference Dr.Christine Kozachuk Speaking At Woman Of Excellence I Change Nations Conference Ambassador Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder I Change Nations

Dr. Kozachuk, Global Voices of Change 2020 and founder of Every Girl Wins Institute and The International Every Girl Wins Day was the preferred guest speaker

Dr. Christine Kozachuk was the perfect speaker for this event, she is true voice for the empowerment of Woman around the world and what I Change Nations is about.” — Dr. Clyde Rivers Founder of I Change Nations

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Christine Kozachuk was the Featured Speaker at the 200th Year Celebration Of The Women Of Excellence I Change Nations Conference. This spectacular event was Hosted by Dr. Betty SpeaksThe event honored more than 30 at the Women of Excellence conference with the following awards ICN Woman Add Value, Distinguish Leadership and Community Award on March 13th and 14th Greenville, SC. Dr. Christine Kozachuk, Global Voices of Change 2020 and founder of Every Girl Wins Institute and The International Every Girl Wins Day was the preferred guest speaker. She spoke to women on the importance of carrying the legacy on in honor of this year’s Women in History 200th Year Awareness Month. Dr. Christine’s spoken words touched the hearts of so many women.Dr. Christine Kozachuk, mentioned that The ICN Award has previously been awarded to a few of our global awardees that include Prime Ministers, First Ladies, Vice Presidents and even the Presidents as well as leaders from across the globe. She chanted out to the audience and stated: “Now it’s your turns, because you where born to lead! So, continue to carry on the legacy of Women In History, because today Every Girl Wins!”Giovanna Burgess Geathers from Greenville, South Carolina quoted, “Sometimes you just need to be in the room, and I am grateful to have been in the room with so many incredible people from all over the country especially Dr. Christine Kozachuk!”Dr. Ruben West, Special Envoy for I Change Nations, insisted that Dr. Christine Kozachuk be one of the empowerment speakers at the Carrying the Legacy Women’s Empowerment Conference in Greenville, South Carolina. According to Dr. West, “Dr. Kozachuk has the perfect mix of compassionate understanding and no excuses allowed. Having been pregnant at the age of 13 she knows all to well about ruff starts. She was married at the age of 14 and had two additional children by the age of 18, all while suffering mental, physical and emotional abuse but that didn’t stop her. Dr. Kozachuk left that abusive environment at 18 years old with her 3 children and no idea where they would go. She built a new life for her and her children and now, as the founder of the Every Girl Wins initiative, she advocates for women and girls globally. Dr. Kozachuk is a paradigm shifting speaker encouraging other women to lift others as they climb.”Wendell Graham stated Wow!! What a powerful presentation! I love it when a speaker is creative, confident and owns the stage! Creativity? Check! Delivery? Check! Content Rich? Check! This was my first time seeing Dr. Kozachuk in person and she Rocked The House!Dr. Clyde Rivers states “ Dr. Christine Kozachuk was the perfect speaker for this event, she is true voice for the empowerment of Woman around the world and what I Change Nations is about.” Dr. Clyde Rivers,is the founder of I Change Nations , Dr. Rivers is the acting Representative to the United Nations – New York for the Interfaith Peace-Building Initiative (IPI) and the United Nations Department of Public Information (DPI Dr. Rivers is the acting Ambassador and the Director of the North American Division of the Golden Rule InternationalDr. Rivers, was recently appointed as International Board Chairman for OPADDr Rivers has honored some of the following presidents to help bring peace and honor around the world, They include but are not limited to: President Yoweri Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for his great leadership in establishing and maintaining peace in his countryFirst Lady, Janet Museveni, of Uganda – Honored for the AIDS awareness policy ABC (Abstinence, Birth Control, and Contraception) an ever-present battle for the health of their peopleFormer President Olusegun Obasanjo, of Nigeria – Honored for the Anticorruption policies he implemented in Nigeria.Former President Wolde Giorgis, of Ethiopia – Honored for his efforts to build a better environment in his country.Dr. Vanda Pignato – Former 1st Lady of El Salvador, was honored for her tireless efforts in protecting for women’s rights in the Republic of El Salvador.Dr. Kozachuk was named as International World Civility Ambassador for her leadership and the ability to direct important public issues regarding humanity and the work she does with women and girls globally.Dr. Christine Kozachuk is a native of North Carolina, USA. Dr. Kozachuk is an International Speaker, International Award Recipient, Entrepreneur, Author and a Global Advocate for freedom and equal opportunity for all females of the world.Dr. Kozachuk owns multiple successful businesses RC Mobile Truck Repair Services for more than twenty-four years, Every Girl Wins Institute that helps women rewrite the definition of their lives and Co-Host of The Real Business Women Of Charlotte. Dr. Kozachuk was the managing director of Charlotte’s International eWomenNetwork-ing group for over two years. She successfully opened and operated two fitness studios, Pink Ice Ladies Fitness Center and Fit N Free for Life in which she not only ran the studios but instructed and encouraged every client.Dr. Kozachuk has been recognized with the following awards:2010 Give First Share Always by eWomenNetwork2017 Share my voice by Black Belt Speakers2017 Leverage Leader by eWomenNetwork2018 Women Add Value by iChange Nations2018 Leadership by iChange Nations2018 Voice of Change by iChange Nations2019 World Civility award by iChange Nations2019 Susan M Gibson Golden Microphone by Black Belt Speakers2019 Vernet A. Joseph Productive Global Agent of Change by iChange Nations2020 The Power of Collaboration Lifetime Achievement Award by Global Visionary Publishing2020 Creator of Greatness Award Greatness University2020 The Professor Patrick Businge Greatness Award by iChange NationsDr. Kozachuk has written and co-authored several books including:How Can I Create the Life I Deserve? (K.N.O.C.K. Formula)Live Your Best Life-Walk by FaithLetters of Love, Dear Loved OneThe Chronicles of The Chosen-Living Life by DesignDo It Yourself Podcast-Step by Step Guide for BeginnersMeditation Mp3Freeing Yourself from The Chains of The Past



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.