Secretary Azar Statement on FDA Authorization of Mask Sterilization Procedure

On Sunday, the Food and Drug Administration issued a revised Emergency Use Authorization to allow the large-scale use of a system created by Battelle Memorial Institute to decontaminate used N95 respirators during the COVID-19 pandemic. HHS Secretary Alex Azar issued the following statement:

"Getting personal protective equipment to the heroic healthcare workers on the frontlines of the pandemic is one of President Trump's top priorities. FDA's quick action in authorizing Battelle's technology will help hospitals get the maximum use out of their N95 respirators, while we work on multiple fronts to expand supplies available to them. FDA worked closely with the company and responded rapidly to each of their requests, as the agency has done with all emergency use authorizations during this crisis. If you're a company who wants to help get our healthcare workers what they need to stay safe—or help fight the pandemic in any other way—our door is open to you."