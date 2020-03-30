Marie Diamond, Global Transformational Teacher, Starring in New Film About the Law of Attraction

Beyond The Secret - The Awakening Marie Diamond, "Beyond The Secret" "Beyond The Secret" Film Marie Diamond.

March 27th was the official launch of “Beyond The Secret – The Awakening”, a movie that provides key missing information about the Law of Attraction.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Marie Diamond, global transformational teacher, has certainly had a great start to a busy year for her so far, and it is only March. She was most recently recognized for her endless positive contribution in society by Women Appreciating Women (WAW). They inducted her into the WAW Hall of Fame where she received the WAW Honorary Award 2020 on International Women’s Day. Diamond was also a Special Guest Speaker at Mindvalley Live 2020, in which she will lectured the group on energy clearing and was interviewed by Mindvalley CEO Vishen Lakhiani. To continue such success, Diamond launched her organization, The Diamond Forest Initiative, as a way to add 10,000 trees to the Diamond Forest in 2020. Now, after all these amazing feats, Diamond is at it again trying to impact lives starring in the latest film, “Beyond The Secret - The Awakening”.

In 2006 a movie called “The Secret” changed lives all over the globe. It made people aware of a powerful phenomenon in our universe called “The Law of Attraction”. The film taught people that thoughts become things, and what we believe at the deepest level is what we attract into our lives. Now nearly 14 years later, Producers Melinda and Don Boyer are taking the understanding of the Law of Attraction to a whole new level in “Beyond The Secret - The Awakening". Marie Diamond, the only European teacher featured in the movie “The Secret”, was thrilled for the launch of the movie “Beyond The Secret – The Awakening”, where she is once again one of the teachers.

“We are dispelling the myths, bridging the gaps to help you become empowered like never before,” states Diamond. “Join us as we go even deeper talking to some of original experts in ‘The Secret’ and be amazed at the extraordinary new insights and breakthroughs coming from some of the greatest thought leaders the world has ever seen. It’s time to discover your true power, it’s time for your Awakening, in ‘Beyond The Secret’.”

March 27th was the official launch of “Beyond The Secret – The Awakening”, the film that provides key missing information about the Law of Attraction. Join Marie Diamond and some of the original experts in “The Secret” as they find extraordinary new insights and breakthroughs. “It’s time to discover your true power, it’s time for your Awakening, in ‘Beyond The Secret’,” concludes Diamond.

Watch “Beyond the Secret” Here:

https://www.awakenme.tv/m/beyond-the-secret-md

Marie Diamond

https://mariediamond.com/about-me/

Since her childhood experience, Marie Diamond has lived like a Magical Live. Her life reads like a magical story where she manifested her most incredible dreams, living in all her favorite places in the world, meeting and helping millions of people worldwide. For the last 25 years she has been the Spiritual mentor and Feng Shui Master of hundreds of thousands of students worldwide, top public speakers, international best-selling authors, celebrities in the music and movie industry, politicians and top athletes.

She has become a global household name in the field of the Law of Attraction and Self Help, using the Energy Systems of Feng Shui, Dowsing, Law of Attraction and Meditation. Recognized as a Global Energy master, she is known for her love for people and her ability to explain very complicated spiritual and energy knowledge in a practical and down to earth way. She is a successful spiritual businesswoman that loves being a mom of 3 children and enjoying her journey with her husband of 30 years.



