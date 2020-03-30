Meperia Offers Free COVID-19 Resource Guide

A Compilation of Critical Supplies with Functional Alternatives for the Healthcare Community

SANTA FE, NM, USA, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Meperia, the first supply chain content enablement provider bringing predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market, today released their new ‘Resource Guide: Critical Supplies with Functional Alternatives’ for customers and the general public in response to the COVID-19 healthcare crisis.

Meperia is a technology company that places significant emphasis on AI-driven technology to promote unlimited data attribution and normalization. With millions of medical-surgical items and over 20,000 manufacturer catalogs in our Virtual Item Master, we can quickly and easily identify products that are functional alternatives (items share either the same attributes as the primary product or have most attributes in common with the primary product). Not only does the Virtual Item Master support manufacturer data and critical distribution data, it provides UNSPC, GTIN, HCPCS, Revenue codes and unlimited attributes as well.

“We recognize during this COVID-19 pandemic we all have an important role to play in supporting one another, “said Tom Frith, Meperia Executive Vice President. “Working with clinicians we have identified key attributes for each product noun/type family that equate to a unique functional alternative item family. These item families can be leveraged for identifying viable substitutes during product shortages like our healthcare system is facing today. By compiling this data into a single resource, we hope to make life a little easier for healthcare staff as they serve their patients and the community.”

To download the Free Resource Guide: Critical Supplies with Functional Alternatives go to https://www.meperia.com/covid19/. We will be updating the guide as new product information becomes available.

About Meperia

Meperia is the first supply chain content enablement provider bringing predictive intelligence solutions to the healthcare market. Our patented artificial intelligence imitates the ease of consumer on-line shopping. Meperia’s SaaS-based solution puts real-time controls and visibility around an organization’s spend at the point of requisitioning to ensure every purchase is on contract, on price and on target to their product formulary goals—before users buy! As visionaries, our industry firsts include data cleansing, content management solutions and Meperia Strategic Sourcing. Our offerings include Data Normalization, Content & Contract Management, Sourcing Tools, Requisition/Formulary Management, Market Intelligence and soon we will be releasing our new Implant Management Solution. Learn more at www.meperia.com.



