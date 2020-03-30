MaiaLearning Adds Teleconferencing to Connect Counselors and Students

MaiaLearning Integrates Zoom teleconferencing

MaiaLearning integrates free teleconferencing into its college and career readiness platform

Our first concern is the welfare of our counselors and students. We’re pleased this Zoom addition can help them stay safe and productive.” — Satish Mirle, MaiaLearning CEO

CUPERTINO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Schools around the world are closed, making it hard for counselors to guide students toward college and career. Yet many people have time now to invest in planning. They just can’t do it in person. MaiaLearning is helping counselors and students stay connected across the miles by adding free Zoom teleconferencing to its standard subscription package.

The new feature, available today, works through MaiaLearning's Calendar. A counselor can set up a meeting with one or more people in his or her calendar, mark it as a teleconference, and put it on the calendars of the invited students. MaiaLearning sends attendees an email with an ICS file they can click to add the event to their calendars. It includes the start time and a link to join the conference.

The teleconferencing capability includes voice communication over internet (VoiP) or phone, video, screen sharing, and recording. It can handle meetings with up to 100 participants.

MaiaLearning chose to work with Zoom because of its quality and high market acceptance. It was one of 2019’s most popular apps, according to Okta's Businesses at Work Report. It’s been in Okta’s top ten fastest growing list for four years in a row.

MaiaLearning includes a free Zoom account which a Site Admin can assign to one counselor. Additional accounts are available for $50/year each - a substantial discount from the normal price.

Educators can visit www.maialearning.com to explore the platform or request a demonstration.

About MaiaLearning, Inc.

MaiaLearning, Inc., founded in 2008, provides students with an all-inclusive guide for their college and career paths, and enables educators to track their progress. The cloud-based MaiaLearning software helps create interactive learning communities among more than a million students, counselors, and teachers in 60 countries. It also powers the State of California’s college and career planning portal.

For more information or to schedule an interview, contact Philip Roybal at (408) 782-4244, or phil(at)maialearning(dot)com.



