Practice Social Distancing in Your Online Life, Too

Precautions Yield Greater Privacy, Security and Email Inbox Control

Keep your distance! Protect your personal address by disclosing a ManyMe alias instead.” — David Hughes, ManyMe Co-Founder

BOSTON, MA, USA, March 31, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Medical experts stress that social distancing is essential to reduce the spread of the corona virus. As a result, activities that bring people into close physical proximity have been suspended, businesses and schools have been closed, and millions of people are now working and learning from home. Online connections have replaced in-person connections, with social distancing leading to distant socializing.

Sadly, despicable people are exploiting the current crisis, playing on public anxiety in hopes of luring people into clicking on fraudulent emails and web links. Online and phone scams abound, promising reservations for a vaccine, selling medications hyped as a cure, or offering the latest virus news and medical advice, all in return for a credit card and social security number, or even just a click.

One way to confront these threats is to practice social distancing in our online lives, too, by implementing measures that create added layers of protection between individuals and their online activities. One effective tactic is to use substitute email addresses to isolate one’s primary email account from “infection.”

ManyMe.com’s free service makes it extremely easy to use substitute email addresses, which are called aliases. With this approach, users keep their personal email address private, rather than exposing it to the impersonal, commercial activities that characterize so much of online life. Aliases can be disclosed on the spur of the moment, whether online, in conversation or on paper, and used with any email system. Email sent to an alias is thoroughly-filtered by ManyMe, and then promptly forwarded to one’s primary inbox, so users have only one account to manage.

“Whether you’re activating free trials to keep the kids occupied, shopping online, or subscribing to legitimate medical bulletins, don’t disclose your personal email address,” urges David Hughes, ManyMe’s co-founder, “provide a ManyMe address instead.”

Online distancing also delivers stronger security and unmatched inbox control. For example, aliases make it easier to detect fraudulent senders -- if a hacker poses as one’s doctor, but reaches out using an alias that was disclosed to someone else, the sender is easily recognized as an impostor. If necessary, perhaps when an address starts to spread, which ManyMe detects, users can easily insulate their inbox from unwanted senders by canceling an alias completely – an unthinkable option for anyone using only their primary email address.

To learn more and create a free account, please visit ManyMe.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.