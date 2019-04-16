ManyMe Blocks Unwanted Email Senders with "Instant Unsubscribe"

Blocking is Effective Even if an Address is Added to a New Mailing List or Shared with Other Senders

ManyMe tracks an email address as it moves to new senders.” — David Hughes, Co-Founder

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2019 / EINPresswire.com / -- Many people don’t trust email unsubscribe links, fearing that to click on them only confirms an active email account and attracts even more email, or that their email address is simply removed from one list and added to a new one. While reputable senders may be trustworthy, there’s no way for subscribers to confirm that their instructions have been handled properly and quickly.To address these concerns, ManyMe.com provides a sure-fire, instantaneous way to stop unwanted email, and even to see if an address spreads from one sender to others. This free service also gives users stronger online privacy and security, and helps maintain an uncluttered email inbox.ManyMe.com delivers these benefits by making it easy to use substitute email addresses whenever you’d rather not reveal your primary address. Addresses can be disclosed spontaneously, on-the-fly, and don’t have to be created beforehand.When senders use different email addresses to reach you, it becomes simple to control their messages. For example, if ManyMe detects that an address disclosed at one site is being used by new senders at a different site, it alerts you that the address is spreading and provides a simple way to preemptively quarantine email from any new senders. If you no longer want any email sent to one address, you can shut it down without affecting any other senders – it’s an “instant unsubscribe.”ManyMe addresses take the form of your ManyMe user name plus a suffix of your own choosing, for example, username.facebook@manyme.com. If the clerk in a store asks if you’d like to receive your receipt via email, simply give them a ManyMe address that includes the name of the store, or the item you bought, or anything you want to give the address context (e.g., username.redsweater@manyme.com) -- whatever you do, don’t disclose your personal address!Use a different address every time you need one. ManyMe automatically remembers every address, so you don’t have to, and email that passes ManyMe’s thorough security filtering is forwarded to your primary inbox, in any email system, so you only have one inbox to manage.“ManyMe users enjoy exceptional control over the email that reaches their inbox,” said David Hughes, ManyMe’s co-founder and CEO, “along with greater online privacy, enhanced protection against the most prevalent hacker exploits, and unique insight into their online experience. ManyMe is the only other email account you’ll ever need, and the best way to protect the usability of a life-long email address.”To learn more and create a free account, please visit https://www.manyme.com



