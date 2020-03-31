Insourcing Vendor Management helps a healthcare system in Michigan solve a $6 million workforce contract labor problem

Insourcing Your Outsourcing is an Outstanding Innovation

Insourcing the Vendor Management Process with the right technology platform is essential when managing costs with today's healthcare workforce.” — William Reau, COO Hallmark Health Care

HAUPPAUGE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- A group of nine owned, managed, and affiliated hospitals – was facing a serious staffing problem. Outsourcing the procurement of their contracted labor needs to a third-party Managed Service Provider (MSP) had created a $6 million – and growing! – Annual expense that was threatening their ability to deliver health care programs and education to their local community. As they provide over $60 million in financial support to the community annually, a $6 million premium labor spend created an unhealthy constraint on their ability to serve the community.In response, they knew they had to take control of their own fortunes. They transferred handling of contract labor staffing from a third-party to their own system by “ insourcing ” the function with the help of their workforce strategy partner, Hallmark Health Care Solutions. The result was greater control, more insight into their own operations, and – most critically – bill rates that immediately plummeted by 25% on average across all disciplines.Here’s how they did it, and all the benefits the system gained as a result.Continue reading or download a complimentary copy of this success story:About Hallmark Care SolutionsHallmark Health Care Solutions is a global healthcare solution and information technology firm with offices located in New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and India. Hallmark offers a unique approach inclusive of both strategy and technology to achieve the desired outcome. The technology component positions organizations to use real-time data for improved decision making with regard to leveraging human capital. Over the years, Hallmark has helped organizations optimize and save millions in labor expenses, improve their efficiency and achieve fiscal responsibility through best-in-class software and strategic workforce solutions. www.hallmarkhealthcareit.com



