Insourcing Vendor Management helps a healthcare system in Michigan solve a $6 million workforce contract labor problem
Insourcing Your Outsourcing is an Outstanding Innovation
In response, they knew they had to take control of their own fortunes. They transferred handling of contract labor staffing from a third-party to their own system by “insourcing” the function with the help of their workforce strategy partner, Hallmark Health Care Solutions. The result was greater control, more insight into their own operations, and – most critically – bill rates that immediately plummeted by 25% on average across all disciplines.
Here’s how they did it, and all the benefits the system gained as a result.
About Hallmark Care Solutions
Hallmark Health Care Solutions is a global healthcare solution and information technology firm with offices located in New Jersey, New York, Michigan, and India. Hallmark offers a unique approach inclusive of both strategy and technology to achieve the desired outcome. The technology component positions organizations to use real-time data for improved decision making with regard to leveraging human capital. Over the years, Hallmark has helped organizations optimize and save millions in labor expenses, improve their efficiency and achieve fiscal responsibility through best-in-class software and strategic workforce solutions.www.hallmarkhealthcareit.com
