IT Governance releases business continuity management book and policy bundle to help organisations respond to COVID-19

ELY, CAMBRIDGESHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, March 30, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IT Governance, the leading provider of cyber security and business continuity management solutions and training, has released the Coronavirus Business Continuity Management Bundle – a package of policies and books to help organisations respond to the COVID-19 pandemic threat.

COVID-19 took even the most prepared organisations by surprise. As more are providing their staff with the necessary tools and equipment to work from home, it’s essential that employees and managers know how to handle or appropriately escalate security incidents, manage their staff and communicate effectively.

Alan Calder, founder and executive chairman of IT Governance, said: “In this increasingly uncertain time, cyber criminals are capitalising on organisations’ weaknesses and exploiting reduced security, overstretched IT teams and stressed staff. A large proportion of organisations will not have prepared for disruptions to the way they operate and will be suffering as a result, so business continuity plans are vital to their survival.

“The current pandemic threat affects organisations on a global scale. The actions to significantly ease and reduce its impact on business operations, and the worldwide economy, should draw on proven, best-practice business continuity guidance.”

The Coronavirus Business Continuity Management Bundle is designed to help organisations that need guidance on how to set up and implement an effective business continuity plan. It provides access to a market-leading business impact analysis tool and expertise in one solution that can help align organisations’ existing processes to best practice.

Developed by specialists with comprehensive experience in crisis management and continuity, the included risk assessment procedure document, risk treatment plan and business impact analysis tool are aligned to international best-practice frameworks.

To find out more about the Coronavirus Business Continuity Management Bundle, please visit the IT Governance website, email servicecentre@itgovernance.co.uk or call +44 (0)333 800 7000.

IT Governance Ltd is the single-source provider of books, tools, training and consultancy for IT governance, risk management and compliance. It is a leading authority on data security and IT governance for business and the public sector. IT Governance is 'non-geek', approaching IT issues from a non-technology background and talking to management in its own language. Its customer base spans Europe, the Americas, the Middle East and Asia.

