nandbox App Builder in COVID-19 Global Online Hackathon: Together We Are Challenging The Pandemic

OTTAWA , ONTARIO, CANADA, March 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In light of the global Coronavirus pandemic, developers and innovators worldwide are now taking part in COVID-19 Global Online Hackathon. Hand in hand under the hashtag #BuildforCOVID19, they are crafting solutions and giving inspirations to help in addressing the crisis. The nandbox team is also on board taking part in the challenge. The Canadian nandbox is now supporting businesses and communities to keep connected but even thrive via mobile apps while challenging the pandemic.With its no-code App builder , nandbox is empowering innovators to create their own mobile applications instantly. Whether for a techie pro or newbie, the nandbox Builder is designed to build genuine native mobile apps in minutes with simple drag-and-drop.“The Global Online Hackathon is a great opportunity to contribute to addressing the COVID-19 crisis head-on,” says Hazem Maguid, CEO and Founder of nandbox. “We are offering our full solution as an accelerator that tackles social distancing amid quarantine by creating high-quality mobile apps as fast as possible” he adds.No coding, no hosting, and no upfront payment needed. The nandbox apps are natively coded for both, Android and iOS. That’s in addition to being ready-hosted with high capabilities. nandbox-built-apps can run dozens of features seamlessly - matching leading apps’ performance.nandbox pledges to bridge the communication gaps in the time of CoronaFor education, entertainment, business, or community-building apps, nandbox strives to bridge the communication gaps. Especially, in the time of Coronavirus where quarantine and social distancing actions are dominating the global scene.In this context, nandbox enables free, full premium access to all participants in the COVID-19 Global Online Hackathon, for the next three months. With the promo code COVID19GH - which is valid till the end of April - subscribers can build mobile apps of unlimited users, bandwidth, and storage.A simple walkthrough is available in this video to get familiar with nandbox Builder. Also, the nandbox team is available at support@nandbox.com to receive queries and help users across the platform. Special configurations or customizations are also possible for the teams to deploy if required within a set time-frame, even if not enabled for the public.The pandemic outbreak is a difficult time that each family, business, and community are now going through. “However, this Global Hackathon has shown us a glimpse of hope - the hope that we are building together now. The hope that is born by being together, fighting the same enemy, and willing to come back, smarter and stronger than ever before,” Hazem Maguid states.

